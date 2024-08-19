Netanyahu, Smotrich drop embargo on Turkish imports to PA





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have reversed their decision to promote a total embargo on imports from Turkey, including those destined for the Palestinian Authority. The decision was made after Finance Ministry officials realized that a complete ban on Turkish imports would be, as one senior official described it, “total madness that would hurt the Israeli economy far more than Turkey's.” The move was also seen as counterproductive, as thousands of products and goods from Turkey destined for the Palestinian Authority ended up in Israel, bypassing Turkey’s import embargo. The government was set to approve on Sunday an extension of past decisions to ban all imports from Turkey, including those destined for the Palestinian Authority. The move follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s announcement of a trade embargo against Israel in May. Despite this, Turkish exports to the Palestinian Authority continued, with a significant portion reaching the Israeli market through indirect channels. The process worked as follows: goods left Turkey with shipping documents ostensibly destined for the Palestinian Authority. Once on board, these documents were exchanged for documents indicating Israeli commercial recipients, with Palestinian traders charging a 3-5% commission for this service, allowing them to make a profit with minimal effort. As a result, no Turkish imports reached the Palestinian territories; instead, they went directly to the Israeli ports of Ashdod and Haifa. The value of Turkish imports to Israel is currently estimated at $1.7 billion this year, down from around $5 billion last year. National Security Council draws up embargo plan The National Security Council (NSC) has been working diligently in recent weeks to prepare a sweeping decision to ban all Turkish imports, including those destined for the Palestinian Authority, in order to stop what it considers fraud through the exchange of shipping documents. Meanwhile, business interests have pressured the finance and economy ministries to end the complete ban, arguing that Israel urgently needs to import thousands of essential products and that the proposed decision would seriously harm the Israeli economy. In the middle of the week, senior officials in the Finance Ministry managed to convince Finance Minister Smotrich that the decision would be counterproductive and do more harm than good. After that, senior officials urgently contacted Amir Barkan, deputy director general of the Prime Minister's Office, asking him to intervene with Netanyahu to prevent the approval of the NSC proposal, which had been strongly supported by NSC head Tzachi Hanegbi and Netanyahu. As a result, Friday's government meeting was canceled, allowing the continued import of thousands of Turkish products into Israel, apparently destined for the Palestinian Authority. It is worth noting that almost all government ministers supported the idea of ​​a total embargo on Turkish products, and most have not been informed until now that, under pressure from the Finance Ministry, the discussion and decision to extend the embargo were canceled entirely. Shachar Turjeman, Chairman of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, commented on the decision: “We are grateful to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for deciding not to punish Israeli consumers and for abandoning the idea of ​​a total embargo on Turkish imports. As we have said throughout the debate, a trade war at this time is unnecessary and would end up accelerating the cost of living. In recent months, we have met with senior officials from the relevant ministries and demonstrated that this would be a grave mistake, a veritable parade of madness. We thank everyone involved for listening and choosing to prioritize the interests of Israeli citizens.”

