Enyaar Family's Fight for Justice Taken to Turkish Parliament

The Enyaar family, who lost three relatives in a brutal attack in 2018 allegedly carried out by bodyguards and relatives of former Justice and Development Party (AKP) MP Brahim Halil Yldz, has stepped up their fight for justice. by taking their protest to the Turkish Grand National AssemblyEmine Enyaar, the matriarch of the family, alongside her surviving son, Ferit Enyaar, who is now an MP representing Anlurfa (Riha) under the People's Party for Equality and Democracy (DEM), staged a protest on the steps of Parliament, demanding justice and accountability for the deaths of their loved ones.

Before moving their protest to Parliament, the Enyaar family had already organized a long demonstration in front of the Ministry of Justice in Ankara. They called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the murders that have devastated their family. Despite initial promises by the ministry to ensure justice is done, no concrete steps have been taken, leading the family to continue their efforts to ensure accountability is established at a higher level.

Emine Enyaar, who has been on the front lines of this fight for more than six years, expressed her anguish and determination at a press conference held in parliament before the protest began. Addressing President Recep Tayyip Erdoan directly, she made an emotional appeal: “I will sleep in parliament if necessary. Why are you so cruel? Don’t you have children? You destroyed my house and locked up my child. What did you want with him?” Her words highlighted the personal cost this unresolved case has taken on her and her family.

Emine also highlighted her poor health, saying she needed surgery and feared she would not survive. “I want to see my son before the operation. Release my child. There is no guarantee that I will survive the operation; I could die. That is why I am asking for his release. I have been sitting in court for six years asking for justice,” she pleaded, her voice breaking with emotion.

At the same press conference, Ferit Enyaar called for a collective stand against injustice in Turkey. “No power can stop an organized society. I am making this call from the rostrum of Parliament: let us unite for justice. My mother has made her demand for justice known to the world. For years, all she has talked about is justice. Could any of you accept such injustice towards your mother?” His words echoed a broader call for unity and resistance against the systemic failures of the justice system.

After the press conference, the Enyaar family demonstrated outside parliament, unfurling a banner that read “Justice for the Enyaar family, justice for all.” Emine Enyaar reiterated her demands, drawing attention to what she described as the “massacre” of her family, an incident that has been at the heart of their struggle for more than six years.

Ferit Enyaar added a new dimension to the protest by addressing President Erdoan directly from the People's Tribune, saying: “This matter also concerns President Erdoan. As a citizen of this country, I appeal to President Erdoan from the People's Tribune; this mother, whose house was destroyed, wants to express the injustice she has suffered for six years.” He also called for the involvement of former Anlurfa Governor Abdullah Erin, who he said could provide key testimony about the massacre.

The family's relentless quest for justice has once again focused national attention on the issue of accountability in Turkey, sparking widespread debate about the role of the judiciary and the political class in addressing these grievances.

In response to the family’s protest outside parliament, parliamentary speaker Numan Kurtulmu contacted Ferit Enyaar by telephone, urging the family to end their protest. Kurtulmu argued that the killing was a judicial, not parliamentary, matter and expressed concern that the protest would further damage parliament’s already tarnished reputation. He cited past controversies, including incidents involving legislation authorizing the slaughter of animals and previous attacks within the assembly, as examples of the negative impact such actions could have.

Despite these concerns, Kurtulmu acknowledged the seriousness of the Enyaar family's situation and assured Ferit Enyaar that he would personally facilitate a meeting with President Erdoğan. To this end, he sent his private secretary to Ferit Enyaar's office to gather detailed information about the massacre and the legal process that followed.

The Enyaar family’s vigil in front of the Speaker of Parliament’s office continues to garner public support and attention, serving as a stark reminder of Turkey’s relentless quest for justice. Until their demands are met and public conscience is soothed, the family has vowed to continue their protest within the bounds of the law.