Politics
Indonesians Protest Proposed Electoral Law Changes, Threat to Democracy
According to a Reuters report, more than 1,000 protesters took part in the demonstrations in different cities.
Netizens, including Indonesian celebrities, took to social media to share a disturbing image of the country's national eagle symbol with the words Emergency Alert (Emergency Warning) The viral image was shared alongside plans by civil activists to protest the parliamentary proposal on Thursday and Friday.
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday lowered the barrier in terms of party representation for the nomination of candidates in regional elections, allowing smaller parties to run.
The change would allow Anies Baswedan, a prominent government critic, to run again in the Jakarta gubernatorial race in November, after being barred from doing so by the previous law, which required parties to have 20 percent representation in their regional assemblies to nominate a candidate. Anies has indicated he intends to run in the election.
The court also upheld the minimum age of 30 to run in regional elections. Such an amendment would prevent Widodos' son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running for deputy governor of Central Java in November.
The next day, however, parliament announced reforms to the electoral law that would effectively overturn the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach Anies and allow Kaesang to run in the election. Such a plan would allow Kaesang and his allies to run unopposed in elections in Jakarta and Central Java, analysts said.
Indonesian lawmakers on Thursday postponed the passage of controversial changes to the electoral law, but must pass them by Monday for the legislation to apply to November's elections.
Thomas Lembong, a former trade minister in Widodos' government, addressed protesters outside parliament on a loudspeaker, saying: “History shows that once democracy is undermined, once state institutions lose their authority, freedoms are lost.”
Labour Party leader Said Iqbal said thousands of workers would gather in Indonesian cities to protest the proposed revisions. We only ask for one thing: that the Constitutional Court's decision be upheld, Said Iqbal told reporters outside parliament.
Widodo played down the crisis, saying in a televised speech Wednesday night that the court ruling and parliamentary deliberations were part of the government's standard checks and balances.
“We respect the authority and decisions of every state institution,” he said. “This is a constitutional process that usually takes place in our state institutions.”
Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a policy analyst at the Jakarta-based National Research and Innovation Agency, told This Week in Asia that parliament was displaying an unconstitutional attitude by circumventing the Constitutional Court's final and binding decision.
This encouraged a massive movement initiated on social media to take to the streets to protect the [constitutional courts] verdict and ensure that it is respected by parliament.
Democracy under attack
Efforts by lawmakers to introduce changes and overturn the court ruling are aimed at benefiting Widodo and Kaesang, analysts say.
Widodo, who will step down in October, has been criticised by his detractors for using state institutions to consolidate his power and establish his political dynasty.
Last October, last-minute constitutional changes allowed Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to join Prabowo's electoral list, sparking public outcry. Like Kaesang, Gibran was initially underage to run in the race.
Prabowo and Gibran will be sworn in on October 20.
Nicky Fahrizal, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said the consequences of failing to comply with the court's ruling would undermine the integrity of the constitution and further degrade the country's democracy.
Failure to implement the Constitutional Court's decision will also raise serious concerns among the public about the legal and political legitimacy of the regional elections, he said.
Anies is leading opinion polls ahead of the Jakarta gubernatorial election, a post he held from 2017 to 2022.
On Monday, Anies' campaign suffered a setback when 10 of the 11 parties in the regional legislature threw their support behind former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil, who is backed by a coalition formed by Prabowo.
If Anies is ousted from the race, it would pave the way for Kamil to win the Jakarta governorship, analysts say.
Anies lost the February presidential election to Prabowo and has contested the results, claiming collusion between Prabowo and the Widodo administration. Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected Anies' legal challenges to the results.
Additional reporting by Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3275483/indonesians-protest-against-proposed-changes-election-law-threat-democracy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesians Protest Proposed Electoral Law Changes, Threat to Democracy
- I am proud of Odisha's important role in the revival of Indian hockey: CM Majhi
- Lam, Xi meeting suggests Vietnam's supply chain is tilting in China's favour
- RFK Jr. considers 'path forward' as rumors swirl he'll support Trump
- Immigration figures: Fewer people coming to the UK to work in the NHS and social care sector
- 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Features Autographs, 200+ Pros & Legends
- Five bodies found on the wreckage of a superyacht in Sicily
- Fact Check: Viral Video Mischaracterizes Turkey as Preparing for Major Conflict in Military Exercise
- US accuses Chinese dissident of spying for Beijing
- New York appeals court to hear oral arguments on Trump's $454 million civil fraud judgment next month
- Indonesia: Power struggle between court and parliament sparks protests
- Attorney questions why MSU football player hasn't been charged months after allegedly assaulting fellow student