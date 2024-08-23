Pakistan Manipulates Its Citizens Over Sudden Internet Slowdown





The Pakistani government is “throttling the internet” with a Chinese-style firewall to “crush dissent” – and “manipulating” citizens over it, activists and business leaders say.

According to an IT expert quoted by the Karachi-based online newspaper Dawn, the internet has been up to 40% slower than normal since July, disrupting businesses and affecting millions of people. For weeks, the government has “refused to comment.” Pakistan’s all-powerful military has said it is fighting so-called “digital terrorism.”

But a digital rights expert has accused the government of installing a nationwide firewall, which is designed to “increase surveillance and censor political dissent”, something the government denies. Campaigners say the “target” of the disruption is the party of jailed opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan, who is still “extremely popular and supported by a young, tech-savvy voter base”.

Pakistan's Digital Censorship Manual

Last week, the Pakistan Software Developers Association (P@SHA) described the “hastily” implemented firewall as a “sacrifice” of the country's IT industry “on the altar of misplaced priorities.”

“This has unleashed a perfect storm of challenges” that has threatened “a complete collapse of business operations,” the group said in a press release. It is a “direct and aggressive attack on the viability of the sector.” A “mass exodus of IT companies is not just a possibility but an imminent reality if immediate and decisive action is not taken,” it warned.

The Register estimated that the financial losses to the economy could reach $300 million, equivalent to one month of the country's IT exports. Pakistan's measures appear similar to the impact of China's Great Firewall abroad, but different from the domestic impact, the specialist site said. In China, access speeds “generally remain high.”

But given Pakistan's “history of censorship,” it would be “hardly surprising” if it implemented such a system. Activists have long criticized Pakistan's attempt to control the digital sphere.

Internet access was blocked last year when protests broke out following Khan's arrest. X (formerly Twitter) has been banned since February due to “security threats” after it was used to share allegations of vote-rigging against Khan's party in the election.

Pakistan has also blocked access to Wikipedia and TikTok in recent years, in order to restrict content deemed “inappropriate on religious grounds.”

The government's defense

After “weeks of protests from internet users,” the Pakistani government said it was upgrading its “web management system” to combat cybersecurity threats, the Times of India reported.

On Sunday, Pakistan's information technology and telecommunications minister denied that the government was responsible for the drop in speeds. She said allegations that the government was “throttling the internet to suppress dissent” were “completely false.”

The “frequent and unannounced degradations” in connectivity are due to the widespread use of secure connections, or virtual private networks (VPNs), Shaza Fatima Khawaja said.

“I can say under oath that the government has neither cut nor slowed down the internet,” she said at a press conference in Islamabad. A meeting was held this week with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to “ensure that users in the country do not face similar problems again.”

But the Lahore High Court has summoned government and PTA officials to answer for the disruptions. Activists have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, asking that the internet be “declared a fundamental right under the Pakistani constitution,” the BBC reported. The court is due to hear the case on Monday.

After all, if the problem is that more people are using VPNs, Dawn said, “why was it necessary to involve the PTA?” What is the goal of the authorities? What is the timeline for rolling out the new system? What can ordinary users expect from it? How can the state expect people to comply with the restrictions when the state itself is using VPNs to circumvent them? Even the Pakistani prime minister and other state officials appear to be using VPNs to continue accessing and posting on X.

There are still “very few” answers. And it is this “opacity” that keeps people “deeply suspicious.” “People deserve better than ignorant representatives who manipulate them because they suffer from a bad internet connection.”

