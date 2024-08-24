Robert Kennedy Jr. drops presidential bid, endorses Donald Trump





Robert F Kennedy Jr suspended his campaign for the White House and endorsed Donald Trump, saying the Democratic Party was on a mission to dismantle democracy and conspired to prevent him from running.

The third-party candidate polled less than 5 percent of the vote and failed to secure a place on the ballot in many states during an eccentric campaign punctuated by stories of a worm that ate part of his brain and a dead bear he abandoned in New York's Central Park.

“I want everybody to know that I'm not ending my campaign. I'm just suspending it and not ending it,” Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy, said Friday.

He later joined Trump on stage at a rally near Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, one of the key election states, as the crowd repeatedly chanted “Bobby.”

The Republican candidate highlighted Trump's connection to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, who attempted to assassinate him last month, and Kennedy, who assassinated his father and uncle. If elected, Trump said he would create an assassination commission that would be tasked with releasing all remaining documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and examining the assassination attempt on himself.

Kennedy's announcement could provide a small boost to Trump's campaign, and comes as the former president has fallen behind Democratic rival Kamala Harris in many national and battleground state polls with just two and a half months to go before the Nov. 5 election.

However, a New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday showed that while 35% of Kennedy supporters said they would turn to Trump, 34% would support Harris.

Kennedy said he had been a fierce critic of many Trump administration policies, but the men were now in agreement on issues such as ending the war in Ukraine through talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, securing the U.S. southern border and protecting free speech.

“We just got a great endorsement from RFK Jr.,” Trump said at a campaign appearance in Nevada on Friday. “I want to thank Bobby … This is huge. He’s a great guy. Respected by everybody.”

In a statement released on X, five of Kennedy's siblings described their brother's decision to support Trump as a betrayal of the values ​​our father and family hold dearest. It's a sad ending to a sad story.

Harris campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement after Kennedy's announcement that for any American tired of Donald Trump and looking for a new path forward, our campaign is for you.

Kennedy said Trump had suggested the two men join forces to form a unity party. He reached out to Harris to discuss it, but she declined to meet or even talk to me.

Kennedy on Friday also lambasted the Democratic Party's censorship and control of the media, saying it conspired to prevent any serious challenge to President Joe Biden and then conspired with the media to [engineer] a surge in popularity for his replacement Harris.

Before embarking on a quixotic election campaign, Kennedy had made a name for himself as a vaccine skeptic, environmental advocate and campaigner against what he saw as an epidemic of chronic disease among American children. He had also overcome years of drug addiction.

Before leaving office Friday, Kennedy was polling at 4.7 percent nationally, compared to 47.2 percent for Harris and 43.5 percent for Trump, according to a FiveThirtyEight average.

