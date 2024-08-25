The modern but generally unacceptable epidemic of lying

I'm trying to understand why lying has become socially acceptable.

This is not about casually accepting white lies or tall tales told in bars. I want to understand why Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage or Pauline Hansen have managed to churn out an endless stream of proven lies.

Consider this question: Why is habitual lying now acceptable?

We used to laugh. In the sitcomKeeping up appearancesHyacinth Bucket would walk through the gates of a mansion and then come out the back to visit his sister who lived in the presidential palace. People spend a fortune buying houses or BMWs to impress their “friends.”

We are usually skeptical of politicians. Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, Bob Hawke were all known for their difficult, sometimes endearing, relationship with the truth. But in Nixon's case, when he got caught, he did the right thing.

At school, I would naturally have omitted to tell the truth or made up something credible to save my skin. However, after being very naughty, at 16 and just to lie, I confessed everything and was told never to come back.

I lied to my mother afterwards, but I failed miserably.

The question of lying is now complicated. Donald Trump has committed multiple morally questionable acts. Has he fallen on his sword? No. Just more lies and denials. Many believe him and we suffer the consequences.

Boris Johnson lied about NHS funding to win votes. Leaving the EU would save the NHS £350m a week. It was false. The fallout? More lies and an election win.

During the Covid pandemic, Downing Street was the centre of boozy parties. Johnson flouted the laws he created. He became the first prime minister to be convicted of a crime while in office.

Did he resign? No, he was pushed. Today, Johnson and Trump are socializing and reinforcing each other.

A confession: I knew Boris Johnson. That’s an exaggeration on my part. I was once vice-chairman of the Islington Conservatives when he was chairman (I joined the SNP after developing a conscience).

Our paths rarely crossed. He was withdrawn. I doubt he knew my name. He was reserved. Closed. Taciturn. The opposite of the effervescent image of the public.

On a professional level, it interests me. Many inveterate liars are the opposite. There is a psychology of the liar and a psychology of lying.

Liars have two common interrelated traits: they lack empathy and are very gullible. They are easily fooled, but are convinced of their own lies and that others believe them too.

We have already denounced them. This is no longer the case.

In the world of work, school, college or social club, we no longer have the will to confront the liar. We are crushed.

For Trump or Johnson, the tradition of throwing oneself on one's sword and confessing in order to move on is over. We have only a “process”: an inquisition and an endless counter-accusation where we know the truth but are forced to play the game.

Liars are still among us, untested, ready to do the worst because if we expose them, they are the bad guys. Many studies have shown that society remains helpless in a toxic post-truth era, far removed from reality.

The result? The Nixons and others thrive in the age of accepted lies. Pax Mendacious.

Are you not performing well at work? Lie and blame others.

You don't do well in college? Lie and blame others.

Caught red-handed at school? Lie and blame others.

So fight, fight, fight against the truth. Say that these are just conflicting points of view.

Appreciating multiple perspectives is one thing, but our collective era of post-truth and alternative facts is unhealthy and the habitual lying cannot continue.

There is some good news. Many countries now have proposals to criminalise lying by politicians. A law is coming forward in Wales. It is a good idea. Lying by those in power can have far-reaching consequences for society.

This approach should be extended to civil servants and all public roles, academics, teachers, doctors, nurses, police and others, in order to develop a healthy respect for proven truth.

I am not naive. We will always lie. Sometimes lying can be useful, even crucial. We all accept it.

What I am suggesting is that our political, economic and social life, which has become so fraught with lies and dishonesty, must be such that we must set a bar to aspire to.

Well, I still lie, but within limits and in a healthy way.

Duncan Connors is a Senior Lecturer in the DBA programme at the University of Otago Business School.