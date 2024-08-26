Donald Trump embarks on his biggest X-rated spree since January 6





In a series of posts on Sunday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump resumed writing messages on his X account, formerly Twitter.

The former president wrote six posts in just under two hours on Sunday, attacking the Democratic Party and its 2024 candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, on a range of issues.

The series of posts marks Trump's longest run on X since January 6, 2021, when the social network was still called Twitter.

Trump was banned from the platform the day of the Capitol riot for violating its terms of service in connection with 13 posts he made in 10 hours that day, three of which he later deleted.

Billionaire Republican donor Elon Musk reinstated Trump on the site when he bought it and renamed it X in 2022, but Trump has posted only sporadically since, instead using his own platform, Truth Social, as his primary social media service.

Donald Trump's X account @realDonaldTrump. In a series of Sunday posts, the Republican presidential candidate began posting on the platform again. Donald Trump's X account @realDonaldTrump. In a series of Sunday posts, the Republican presidential candidate began posting on the platform again. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

He began posting campaign materials to the site on August 12, but yesterday marked a return to the written messages Trump is known for, involving all-caps words, insults and nicknames, and exaggerations.

At 11:57 a.m. ET, he wrote the first, focusing on rising tensions in the Middle East: “Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East?” he wrote. “The bombs are falling everywhere! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a beach in California, viciously exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is on a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her very bad VP pick. Let’s not start World War III, because that’s where we’re going!”

Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are falling everywhere! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a beach in California, cruelly exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is on a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her very bad choice for vice president. Let's not let the war go on…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2024

At 12:08, he stressed the importance of the upcoming presidential election: “NOVEMBER 5TH WILL BE THE MOST IMPORTANT DAY IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”

NOVEMBER 5TH WILL BE THE MOST IMPORTANT DAY IN AMERICAN HISTORY!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2024

At 1:06 pm, he accused Harris of being a communist who would not be respected by dictators. “There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will lead us into a nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the tyrants of the world!”

There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, as she will lead us into a nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the tyrants of the world!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2024

Trump has often said that countries do not “respect” the United States since he left the White House. He alternated between praising and threatening authoritarian leaders while he was president.

Trump has said Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still president, while citing his positive relationship with President Vladimir Putin. Trump has been widely criticized for describing the Russian leader's military tactics ahead of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine as “smart” and “brilliant.”

Trump has also praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The Republican said at a September 2018 rally in West Virginia that the couple “fell in love” over an exchange of letters.

At 1:06pm, he wrote: “Kamala and her “agents” are trying to make it look like I’m the sitting president, so they can blame me for the failure of the last four years. No, it’s their failure! This is one of the worst presidencies in history, and she is without a doubt the worst vice president.”

Kamala and her “agents” are trying to make it look like I am the sitting president, so they can blame me for the failure of the last four years. No, it is their failure! This is one of the worst presidencies in history, and she is without a doubt the worst vice president.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2024

While Harris spent most of her term as a relatively unpopular vice president, Trump's presidency was considered the worst in history by historians at the Presidential Greatness Project in 2024.

According to Gallup polls, he was the most unpopular president since statistics began being published with Franklin D. Roosevelt. Trump left office with a personal low of 34% approval rating, and he is the only president in the history of the poll never to reach 50% approval during his term. His average approval rating was 41%.

President Joe Biden also enjoys low approval ratings, with a high of 56% and a low of 36%.

At 1:08 p.m., Trump wrote that Harris would go after Social Security. “Comrade Kamala will destroy Social Security and Medicare by giving them to the millions of illegal immigrants infiltrating our country!”

Comrade Kamala will destroy Social Security and Medicare by giving them to the millions of illegal immigrants who are infiltrating our country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2024

At 1:51pm, he wrote that Harris would be bad for the economy: “If you think things are expensive today, they will be 100 times worse if Kamala gets four years as President. Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET-style price controls. She will abolish private health care and make California’s ridiculous tax policies the law of the land, meaning ALL Americans will be taxed up to 80% of their income! If you want more MONEY and LESS TAXES, VOTE TRUMP!!!”

If you think things are expensive today, they're going to get 100 times worse if Kamala remains president for four years. Under her plan, Kamala will implement Soviet-style price controls. She'll abolish private health care and make California's ridiculous tax policies the law of the land…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2024

Newsweek reached out to the Harris campaign by email Monday morning for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-biggest-x-spree-since-jan-6-1944228 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos