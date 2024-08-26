Average PA Sir Keir will denounce the lack of prison places as a fundamental failure which has led to the early release of offenders

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to warn that “things will get worse” in the UK before they get better. In a speech on Tuesday, the prime minister is expected to say there is no quick fix to what he will call the “rubble and ruin” left by the Conservatives. He will also continue to claim that the last government concealed the true state of public finances. But the Conservatives accused Labour of “manufacturing” a financial black hole to pave the way for tax rises – and called on Starmer to reverse his chancellor's cuts to winter fuel payments, arguing they would leave pensioners “out in the cold”.

With a week to go before parliament resumes after a shortened summer recess, the prime minister is expected to use the speech to intensify his attacks on the Tory legacy. He will say: “We have inherited not only an economic black hole, but also a societal black hole. That is why we must act and do things differently.” “Part of that involves being honest with people about the choices we face and how difficult they are. “Frankly, things are going to get worse before they get better.”

Since coming to power in July, Labour has sought to highlight the challenges it faces in government and blame Conservative ministers for failing to address these issues before the election. Chancellor Rachel Reeves launched this theme in her statement before the summer recess in a statement accusing conservatives of leaving a $22 billion black hole in this year's budget. “The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was not aware of this,” he is expected to say. “They wrote a letter to say it. They didn't know it because the previous government had hidden it.”

In July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave a press conference following her statement to the House of Commons on the findings of the Treasury's audit of the state of the public finances.

Sir Keir will also address the wider public sector situation, saying those who took part in the recent riots were able to exploit “the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure”, including: a lack of prison spaces. Saying that change will not happen “overnight”, the Prime Minister is also expected to claim that Labour has achieved “more in seven weeks than the last government did in seven years”. He will cite as examples the creation of a National Wealth Fund, the modification of urban planning policy to build more housing and the end of public sector strikes. Sir Keir's speech comes ahead of a potentially difficult period for the government as it prepares its first budget, due on October 30. Ms Reeves faces the challenge of delivering on Labor's tax and spending promises, in what she has previously described as a worse-than-expected fiscal situation, with some tax rises looking increasingly likely.