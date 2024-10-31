Politics
Jokowi reportedly contacted all party leaders to ratify the asset confiscation bill, but responded “yes” without taking action
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Former head of the Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (PPATK) Yunus Husein revealed that 7th President Joko Widodo contacted all general chairmen of political parties to lobby for the ratification of the draft of the Asset Confiscation Act (RUU).
Yunus revealed this information when he was presented as an expert on the crime of money laundering (TPPU) during the trial for alleged corruption in the tin commodity trading system with defendant Harvey Moeis and his friends.
After asking for explanations on basic issues of money laundering, including forced confiscation efforts, the chairman of the panel of judges of the Central Jakarta Corruption Court, Eko Aryanto, asked about the state of progress of the draft law (RUU) on asset confiscation.
“Now that it’s linked to the asset forfeiture bill, can the experts have an opinion? “Yesterday it turned out that this was not discussed in the national legislative program,” said Judge Eko of the TIpikor Court in Central Jakarta, Thursday (10/31/2024).
Also read: There is no draft law on asset confiscation in the DPR Prolegnas proposal
According to Yunus, the government sent draft law on asset confiscation at the DPR RI. However, the people's representatives never discussed the bill.
“I’m afraid this will become a boomerang,” Yunus said.
According to Yunus, the draft law on asset confiscation was not discussed at all by the DPR RI.
He then shared his experiences while still part of the legal reform team under President Jokowi.
At that time, the legal reform team asked Jokowi to the palace in Bogor, West Java.
“Sir, what about the asset forfeiture bill?” » Yunus said, recounting the meeting.
Also Read: Asset Confiscation Bill Not Included in DPR's Prolegnas Proposal, ICW: Very Disappointing
According to Yunus, Jokowi admitted to contacting all political party leaders. To Jokowi, they admitted that they agreed to pass the asset confiscation bill.
“He replied: 'I contacted all party leaders, they all said yes but apparently there was no action, sir,” Yunus said, mimicking Jokowi's response.
“Then he said 'maybe gentlemen can help move things forward', how come it's the opposite of the president who asks for our help like that, it's us who should ask for his help, isn’t it,” Yunus said.
The banking expert who pioneered the establishment of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) said that in fact, there would be a lot of progress in law enforcement if the Asset Forfeiture Bill was adopted.
“It’s just that politicians consider interests, not interests,” Yunus said.
Also read: Asset Confiscation Bill is not included in Prolegnas, DPR's proposal, Baleg: we consolidate and review
For information, the experts presented at the trial cannot be questioned directly on the subject of the case.
Typically, judges, prosecutors, and lawyers ask experts about case examples that have similar characteristics to the main case.
In this corruption case, the state is said to have suffered losses of up to IDR 300,000 billion.
The other defendants in this case, former PT Timah Tbk President Director Mochtar Riza Pahlevi Tabrani, former PT TImah CFO Emil Ermindra and their friends, were accused of corruption along with the crazy rich Helena Lim.
