



Kemi Badenoch is set to make a highly controversial choice to fill one of the most senior positions in his shadow cabinet with Ladies Priti Patel about to be unveiled as shadow foreign secretary. However, sources close to the new Conservative leader having said The Independent that she has no concerns that Dame Priti was sacked as minister over unauthorized meetings in Israel. Dame Priti was sacked in November 2017 from her position as International Development Secretary by Therese May when it emerged that she had held unauthorized meetings in Israel. Patel served in the cabinets of Theresa May and Boris Johnson (PA) Up to a dozen meetings involving Lord Stuart Polak, honorary president of the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI), took place while Patel was on a private vacation. One of them was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She also discussed support for field hospitals run by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Golan Heights. In a humiliating outing, Baroness May forced Dame Priti to return from a trip abroad and come to Downing Street to be fired. But since then, Dame Priti has made a comeback, first as Boris Johnson's Home Secretary and then as one of six leadership candidates in the recent race to replace Rishi Sunak, although she has was the first to be eliminated. His appointment to replace Andrew Mitchell in this position sends a strong message to the conservative right: they will be very pro-Israeli in their approach to the crisis in the Middle East. Dame Priti has previously been very critical of aid sent to the Palestinian territories. While Mr Mitchell was the Conservatives' main supporter of 0.7 per cent of GDP being spent on international aid, Dame Priti was always skeptical of foreign aid, even when she led the department. More importantly to the Tory mind, Dame Priti was a staunch supporter of Brexit and one of the so-called Spartans who resisted Theresa May's deals with the EU. Dame Priti is one of two leadership rivals to get a job with Mel Stride the second to be eliminated, becoming shadow chancellor, a role many people believe he was auditioning for during the competition. Earlier, Ms Badenoch appointed her long-time allies Dame Rebecca Harris as chief whip and Laura Trott as shadow education secretary, a key battleground with the Labor government as the Tories are trying to argue for the cancellation of VAT on private school fees. The full shadow cabinet is expected to be revealed tomorrow before its first meeting in Parliament. Ms Badenoch is set to become her rival in the final two, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick. He had been encouraged by his supporters to demand a shadow secretary for Homer, but appears to have compromised. Another supporter of Ms Badenochs from the One Nation caucus within the party, Neil Huddlestone will be co-chair of the party alongside Lord Dominic Johnson. Others expected to land jobs are longtime supporters Julia Lopez, Helen Whately and Chris Philp.

