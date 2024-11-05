Pakistan extends mandate of powerful military leaders despite strong opposition from Imran Khan's party





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging.

At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseLearn more

Pakistan's parliament has approved a bill that will extend the term of office of the country's military leaders from three to five years, in a process rushed by the ruling coalition government amid strong protests from the opposition.

Monday's move means army chief Gen. Asif Munir, in office for two years, will continue to lead the country's powerful military at least until 2027.

Parliamentary proceedings, broadcast live, became disruptive when angry protesters from former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party showed strong opposition, tearing up copies of the bills.

Lawmakers from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed leader Mr Khan, argued that the bill was rushed through without meaningful debate and that the amendments amounted to an attack against the country's democracy.

Key constitutional amendments proposed by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who leads a coalition of parties opposed to Mr Khan who took power after February elections, are widely seen as aimed at shoring up support for powerful military figures.

The Amendment to the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 was proposed by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and passed by both Houses of Parliament.

open image in gallery

Lieutenant General Asim Munir, who has been appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, meets with Pakistani President Arif Alvi, at the President House in Islamabad, Pakistan on November 24, 2022 (via REUTERS)

The law will extend the tenure of three service chiefs, the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff, from three to five years.

The retirement age limit of 64 for generals, air marshals and admirals will not apply to these three officials, with extensions or reappointments for these roles set at five years.

However, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's term remains unchanged at three years, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The amendments were opposed by PTI party members who tore up copies of the bill and threw them at the Speaker while others chanted slogans.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said: Today, democracy has transformed into monarchy.

open image in gallery

Pakistani army and security officials stand guard as members of the opposition Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaft (PTI) protest for the release of Imran Khan (EPA)

PTI Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said: The extension of the tenure of the heads of the armed forces will have a negative impact on the professional competence of the rest of the officers of the armed forces and the standard of armed forces. strengths. This is not about an individual, but about the future of our beloved country.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, also said Pakistan's most powerful post is about to get even more powerful.

Pakistan's parliament passed a bill extending the term of army chiefs from 3 to 5 years without much debate, he said. When a legislature is reduced to a rubber stamp, democracy never wins.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, however, defended the decision, saying it was aimed at the stability of the armed forces.

“There is no harm if the tenure of a service chief is extended to five years, like we have a five-year tenure of a government,” Mr Tarar told Geo New TV. “This will help bring stability and policy continuity within institutions.”

Mr Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in 2022 and serving a prison sentence since August, accused the army of engineering his ouster after falling out with the army chief of the time, Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military has always wielded enormous influence in Pakistan, which it has ruled for half of its 75-year history, and is believed to exert influence over politicians in power. Army generals staged three coups against elected governments in Pakistan's history, ruling the country for three decades.

Several politicians, including Mr. Khan, have publicly claimed that military generals lobby and influence policymaking and play a major role in Pakistani politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/pakistan-army-chief-asif-munir-extend-term-b2641486.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos