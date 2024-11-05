Politics
Botched Post Office Website Update Caused Serious Data Breach
Human error during a website update caused a serious data breach at the post office earlier this year, which exposed the personal data of hundreds of former deputy postmasters, the Post Office said. public inquiry.
In June, a document containing the names and addresses of victims of the Post Office scandal was accidentally published on the Post Office website.
It contained the names and addresses of the 555 sub-postmasters who participated in the 2018/19 High Court group litigation order (GLO) which proved that bugs in the post offices' Horizon IT system were responsible for accounting losses for which the victims had been blamed and prosecuted. .
At the latest public inquiry hearing, Simon Recaldin, who is leading the financial redress programs for the Post Offices Horizon scandal, was asked by Tim Maloney KC, representing victims of the scandal, whether the serious data breach reflected a one way or another the culture of the Post Office.
He said that was not the case and blamed it on human error. It was a real human error, Recaldin said. The Post Office is very sorry that this happened, it should not have happened.
He said this happened during a website upgrade. The link to the [GLO] The settlement agreement, which was listed on the website, had been broken, Recaldin said.
They were refreshing the link, and to do that they had to retrieve the original document, but they put the unredacted document rather than the redacted document.
Legal discussions
A link to the documentfound through a Google search at the time of writing, suggested it has been online since 2019. Recaldin said the Post is currently in discussions with legal advisors to see what we should do about it.
During At the latest public inquiry hearing into the Post Office Horizon scandal, Recaldin was also asked about claims there was a culture of over-investigation within the Post Office.
The lawyer in charge of the investigation, Julian Blake, brought the accusations to him.
Recaldin said he passionately shares this view. I really believe it's a cultural thing, he added. We are in a very sensitive environment; the Post Office is destroyed, so everyone is very sensitive and no one wants to make a decision. For every decision, they worry about the consequences of that decision.
Recaldin said this is understandable given the bad situation the Post Office finds itself in.
He told the inquest that in 38 years of work, including 25 years at NatWest Bank/Royal Bank of Scotland, leading teams of up to 1,000 people, he had never done the subject of a grievance or complaint against him. But I've been with the Postal Service for three years and have been investigated five times, Recaldin said.
Investigations galore
At a previous hearing, a document entitled Report of the post office ad hoc committee has been revealed, outlining ongoing internal investigations at the Post Office since August this year.
These include Project Acer, an investigation into a manager who allegedly asked staff to destroy documents likely to be relevant to the public inquiry, and Project Willow, which alleges that former processing boss Chris Brocklesby distorted the standard option to replace Horizon. .
He also revealed Project Alder, an investigation into allegations that contractors working on substation manager pay systems were deliberately slow to extend their contracts, and Project Phoenix, which is investigating the matter whether current Postal staff were involved in the unjustified investigations and prosecutions of sub-postmasters.
Meanwhile, Project Tiger, an investigation overseen by interim CEO Neil Brocklehurst, was set up to examine complaints from former deputy postmaster and campaigner Tim McCormack about the Post Office's handling of its recent responses to his request for access to information.
Outgoing CEO Nick Read was also the subject of an internal investigation, as was former chairman Edward Staunton, who left earlier this year.
The public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal is now in its seventh and final phase, focusing on current post office practices and procedures as well as recommendations for the future.
Computer Weekly first exposed the scandal in 2009, revealing the stories of seven subpostmasters and the problems they suffered due to Horizon accounting software, which led to the most widespread miscarriage of justice of British history (see below for a timeline of Computer Weekly articles on the scandal since 2009).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/366615136/Botched-Post-Office-website-upgrade-caused-serious-data-breach
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A surprising poll shows Trump down in the two-win state
- Why Donald Trump can vote in the 2024 election even after his felony conviction
- Asking for Jokowi's blessing, Herman Deru's efforts to ease Matahati's closeness to Prabowo?
- A mild earthquake was recorded near Moncton on Monday evening
- Turkey's main opposition leader Zel warns of political traps targeting Kurdish municipalities
- Sharda Sinha death: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Atishi pay tribute to 'Bihar Kokila' India News
- Soaring UK house prices hinder wage growth
- Men's tennis qualifies Nathan Mao and Adit Sinha for ITA Sectionals
- Hospital remains open in evacuated Lebanese city amid Israeli attacks | BBC News
- Eight are on trial for the murder of a teacher in France
- 3 ways to deal with stress
- Meeting Jokowi, Cagub Herman Deru received this message for South Sumatra