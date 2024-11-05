Botched Post Office Website Update Caused Serious Data Breach

Human error during a website update caused a serious data breach at the post office earlier this year, which exposed the personal data of hundreds of former deputy postmasters, the Post Office said. public inquiry.

In June, a document containing the names and addresses of victims of the Post Office scandal was accidentally published on the Post Office website.

It contained the names and addresses of the 555 sub-postmasters who participated in the 2018/19 High Court group litigation order (GLO) which proved that bugs in the post offices' Horizon IT system were responsible for accounting losses for which the victims had been blamed and prosecuted. .

At the latest public inquiry hearing, Simon Recaldin, who is leading the financial redress programs for the Post Offices Horizon scandal, was asked by Tim Maloney KC, representing victims of the scandal, whether the serious data breach reflected a one way or another the culture of the Post Office.

He said that was not the case and blamed it on human error. It was a real human error, Recaldin said. The Post Office is very sorry that this happened, it should not have happened.

He said this happened during a website upgrade. The link to the [GLO] The settlement agreement, which was listed on the website, had been broken, Recaldin said.

They were refreshing the link, and to do that they had to retrieve the original document, but they put the unredacted document rather than the redacted document.

Legal discussions A link to the documentfound through a Google search at the time of writing, suggested it has been online since 2019. Recaldin said the Post is currently in discussions with legal advisors to see what we should do about it. During At the latest public inquiry hearing into the Post Office Horizon scandal, Recaldin was also asked about claims there was a culture of over-investigation within the Post Office. The lawyer in charge of the investigation, Julian Blake, brought the accusations to him. Recaldin said he passionately shares this view. I really believe it's a cultural thing, he added. We are in a very sensitive environment; the Post Office is destroyed, so everyone is very sensitive and no one wants to make a decision. For every decision, they worry about the consequences of that decision. Recaldin said this is understandable given the bad situation the Post Office finds itself in. He told the inquest that in 38 years of work, including 25 years at NatWest Bank/Royal Bank of Scotland, leading teams of up to 1,000 people, he had never done the subject of a grievance or complaint against him. But I've been with the Postal Service for three years and have been investigated five times, Recaldin said.