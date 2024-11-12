Donald Trump did not sign an ethics agreement as part of the presidential transition • Missouri Independent





WASHINGTON Two days before a key meeting with President Joe Biden, President-elect Donald Trump has yet to sign the necessary documents to unlock the resources needed for a smooth transfer of power from one presidential administration to the next.

Trump transition spokesperson Brian Hughes told the States Press Room Monday that Trump-Vance transition attorneys continue to engage constructively with Biden-Harris administration attorneys regarding all the agreements envisaged by the law on the presidential transition.

We will keep you updated once a decision is made, Hughes said in a statement.

Biden will welcome Trump to the White House on Wednesday evening, according to his public schedule.

One of the agreements in question includes a memorandum of understanding between the Trump-Vance transition and the United States General Services Administration regarding office, IT services and personnel assistance, as noted in the update day of 2010 of the Presidential Transition Act of 1963.

Services are available to the president-elect and to major presidential candidates after the nominating conventions, but are subject to financial disclosure requirements and a $5,000 contribution cap on transition-related donations from any person or organization.

The other is a memorandum of understanding with the White House, negotiated by the outgoing president and the president-elect, to establish an ethics plan regarding transition team members and information sharing, including national security issues. The due date was October 1st.

A peaceful and orderly transition is called for

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday that chief of staff Jeff Zients had contacted the co-chairs of the Trump-Vance transition teams, Linda McMahon and Howard Lutnick, both major donors to the campaign.

So we were going to leave that line of communication open. We're going to be helpful here. We want an effective and efficient transition of power, said Jean-Pierre.

Biden said Thursday from the White House Rose Garden that a peaceful and orderly transition is what the American people deserve.

Transition memorandums are available online and the public can view agreements filed in September by Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate who ultimately lost to Trump.

Raskin calls on Trump to act

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, called on the Trump campaign in October to finalize the paperwork.

Breaking the precedent set by every other presidential candidate since 2010, you have rejected these resources and refused to commit to a smooth transition, Raskin wrote in an October 23 letter.

The Maryland Democrat speculated in the letter that Trump's teams' paperwork delinquency could be at least partly due to an attempt to circumvent financial disclosure and limitation rules.

With less than three weeks until the election in which the American people will choose a new President of the United States, I urge you to place the public interest in maintaining a properly functioning government ahead of any personal financial or political interests you may perceive in the boycott. the law and the official transition process, Raskin wrote.

In February 2021, the Biden-Harris administration filed a 1,021-page statement on transition-related donations and spending.

Last updated at 4:25 p.m., November 11, 2024

