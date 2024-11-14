Tulsi Gabbards' India Connection: From Bhagavad Gita Gift to PM Modi to Kashmir Speech | World News





US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman and new Republican, as director of national intelligence. Known for her skepticism of U.S. foreign policy and her background rooted in Hindu tradition, Gabbard brings a unique perspective to the issue. US-India relations . A lieutenant colonel with combat experience in Iraq, Gabbard's role as intelligence chief underscores Trump's shift toward foreign policy skeptics and voices who question traditional U.S. military interventions.

Tulsi Gabbard made history as the first Hindu to be elected to Congress. A lifelong vegetarian, she took the oath on Bhagavad Gita a sacred Hindu text. She was raised as a Hindu by her mother, who had embraced the faith after being born on the American continent.

Representing Hawaii, Gabbard became not only the first Hindu member of the House, but also the first American Samoan to serve in Congress.

Offering Bhagavad Gita to PM Modi

In 2014, Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu-American congresswoman, pledged to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to establish an International Day of Yoga. In a statement, Gabbard expressed her commitment to leading Congress's efforts, saying, “I promised to take the lead in passing a resolution to support Prime Minister Modi's appeal at the UN.” Gabbard and Modi agreed that yoga transcends physical exercise, serving as a “lifestyle consciousness and worldview” that can improve health, promote peace and offer solutions to global challenges. Gabbard also noted: “The West would be surprised by the vast knowledge that the ancient Vedic texts offer to the modern world. » Their meeting in New York included discussions on shared priorities, such as countering extremism and promoting cooperation between the United States and India. She gifted Prime Minister Modi a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, a personal memento she cherished since childhood. Gabbard also expressed strong support for Modi's proposal to establish an International Day of Yoga.

On Kashmir: “A complex situation”

In her remarks on Kashmir, Gabbard said the situation is far from simple, highlighting the region's historical and cultural complexities. She emphasized that understanding Kashmir requires recognizing its past and the experiences of those who have been displaced.

“It is important as a foreigner to understand the complex history of Kashmir,” she said, adding that many families fled their homes and still cannot return. She reflected on how the region's policies have historically limited rights, particularly those of women. According to her, recent changes have raised both hope and concern, particularly regarding human rights and civil liberties. However, Gabbard stressed that the ultimate resolution must come from India, saying: “this is a situation in a sovereign country that must be resolved by all parties who have an interest in their own future there “.

On his Hindu identity

As a Hindu in American politics, Gabbard has faced unique challenges and frequent allegations of “Hindu nationalism”. In an opinion piece for ReligionNews, she shared her frustration with this stereotype and condemned what she calls religious bigotry in American society. She argued that the support from people of diverse faiths, Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Buddhist, is a testament to her inclusive approach.

Today, it’s the profiling and targeting of Hindu Americans. Tomorrow, will Muslim or Jewish Americans be targeted? she asked, suggesting a dangerous precedent for racial and religious profiling. She noted that her political opponents have often stoked fear because of her faith, recalling statements made by her Republican opponents in previous elections that Hinduism was incompatible with the U.S. Constitution. Gabbard warned against such divisive rhetoric, saying religious fanaticism and attempts to foment fear of Hindus and other minority religions persist.

On the Bhagavad Gita

On Janmashtami, she described the Gita as a “transcendental lifeline” that brings hope and wisdom in times of uncertainty. Reflecting on the challenging year of 2020, she urged others to draw strength from the Gita, saying the scriptures offer a way to stay grounded amid the strong and turbulent winds of change in life.

Gabbard explained how the Gita guided her through difficult times, including during her military deployment. The Bhagavad Gita offers us guidance and hope, she noted, emphasizing the timeless relevance of the scripture and its role in providing a spiritual perspective that transcends daily struggles.

Condemnation of religious violence in Bangladesh

In 2021, violent mobs targeting Hindu communities erupted across Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festival. Gabbard shared her concerns regarding religious tolerance extending beyond India to neighboring Bangladesh. In a video statement, she condemned violence directed against Hindu worshipers by Islamist extremists, saying such acts reflect a deep misunderstanding of religious values. It broke my heart to see such hatred and violence, she said, urging the Bangladesh government to protect its religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, from jihadist forces. hate.

According to Gabbard, these acts of violence betray the fundamental tenets of the faith, affirming that God is love and that his true servants embody and manifest that love in the world. His comments reflect his broader call for respect and protection of religious minorities around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/from-gifting-bhagavad-gita-to-pm-modi-to-speaking-on-kashmir-trumps-hindu-american-pick-tulsi-gabbards-indian-connection/articleshow/115281454.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos