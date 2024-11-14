How the verification process works





Donald Trump this week announced numerous picks to join his administration when he becomes president of the United States in January.

But these personnel decisions are not automatic.

Even with the incoming president's support, each person chosen to fill a key position in Trump's cabinet or administration must undergo further vetting.

Many positions require a Senate hearing and approval of the full chamber.

Senate audit: how does it work?

More than 1,000 positions — including the 15 officials chosen to lead executive departments, known as the Cabinet — generally require Senate approval. This also includes ambassadors and even some lower level positions.

But many members of Trump's team, including those who work in the White House or hold positions like national security adviser, do not need Senate approval. However, they are still controlled by the administration and are subject to background checks by the FBI.

The Senate approval process requires nominees to submit financial disclosure forms, complete a questionnaire — which differs depending on the role — and testify before a Senate committee.

These hearings can sometimes be controversial. They allow members of both political parties to question candidates about their backgrounds and plans for the job.

After the hearing, the committee votes on the nominee and if it approves, the full Senate then votes on the nominee.

Historically, the Upper House has quickly approved Cabinet positions – sometimes with little or no debate. But “political and partisan conflicts between the president and senators sometimes resulted in dramatic struggles for cabinet nominees and ultimately led to their withdrawal or rejection,” notes the Senate history website.

Bitter political fights over Trump's choices are not very likely in either chamber of Congress since Republicans will control both once he takes office in January.

But some Republicans have already questioned at least one Trump pick, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, chosen for attorney general, the top prosecutor in the United States.

What are playdates?

The process of selecting and approving candidates can be lengthy, but the U.S. Constitution provides checks and balances on presidential power. It also aims to prevent corrupt or unqualified appointments in administrations.

But Trump recently said the Senate “must agree” to suspend nominations — a process that bypasses Senate review and allows for the rapid installation of a nominee.

He argued that otherwise “we will not be able to confirm individuals in a timely manner.” He noted that under his previous administration, some of his nominees took several years to be confirmed.

Trump made the request in an article on X as Republicans debated who would lead the Senate majority. Sen. John Thune, who was chosen as majority leader, agreed to use recess appointments to quickly fill the positions.

In a recess appointment, a president makes an appointment when Congress is in recess. The process was created when Congress did not meet as often as it does today, and to be used in emergencies.

Recess appointments are also meant to be temporary and expire at the end of a session of Congress – a year at most.

There are not many constraints on this maneuver, although some rules could prevent officials appointed through this procedure from being paid until they are approved by the Senate, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS) .

Past presidents have employed this method liberally, often to circumvent political divisions that would slow nominations.

George W. Bush made 171 appointments during the holidays, Bill Clinton made 139 and Barack Obama made at least 32, according to the CRS. Trump and Joe Biden did not employ this method.

The process saw less use after the Supreme Court ruled against Obama in 2014, overturning several holiday nominations and calling them unconstitutional.

The court ruled that the Senate was not truly in recess when it made the appointments and that the vacancies did not occur when the Senate was in recess, according to US media reports.

