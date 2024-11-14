Why does Xi Jinping visit the Canary Islands so much? – The world order

Listen to this article

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in the Canary Islands again. The Chinese leader landed yesterday on the island from Gran Canaria to make a stopover during their trip to Peru, where they will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum summit. This is his third visit to the Canary Islands in eight years, having previously visited Gran Canaria in 2016 and Tenerife in 2019. He has only been to Madrid once, in 2018.

Xi is not the only Chinese leader to have visited the archipelago. THE previous visits They featured Jiang Zemin in 2001 and Hu Jintao in 2004 and 2012. But behind these trips lies much more than his taste for the islands. And the Canary Islands have become a place of great importance to Beijing due to their economic interests, their geographic proximity to Africa and their historical relations with Latin America.

Fishing, containers and tourism

China has many companies in the Canary Islands. One of the most important is the fishing sector. The Asian giant is the world's leading fish producer, with 39% of production including the aquaculture industry. The city of Las Palmas is home to the Canary Islands headquarters of the China National Fisheries Corporation (CNFC), the state-owned company responsible for operating on the high seas. fishing fleet base of the company is located in the port of Las Palmas. From there their ships sail to the coasts of other countries to fish, several times illegally.

But China's interests in this port are not limited to the fishing sector. In October, the Gran Canaria Opcsa container terminal, owned by the cruise line MSC, signed a contract with the Chinese manufacturer ZPMC to integrate two new quay cranes into its facilities.

Tourism is another important sector for the Chinese economy in the Canary Islands. Beijing is largely present in the hotel industry through the Radisson hotel chain, owned by the Chinese fund. Jin Jiang International since 2018. That same year, the fund entered the region with the acquisition of hotels of the chain on the beach of Mogn and in Patalavaca, in Gran Canaria. China also dominates the logistics of hospitality establishments in the Canary Islands, with products ranging from drinks to furniture and electronics.

In this sense, commercial relations between Beijing and the Canary Islands have strengthened in recent years. In 2022, the value of Canary Islands imports from China Increase of 64.2% compared to the previous year. Today, the Asian giant is the fifth supplier of goods and merchandise to the archipelago, behind Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil and France. Likewise, the Canary Islands have established themselves as a strategic point for the expansion of Chinese companies towards Africa.

Xi Jinping, from the Canary Islands to Africa and Latin America

The geographical location of the Canary Islands constitutes another advantage for China. Their proximity to Africa makes the islands a geopolitical asset for Beijing. In recent years, the African continent has become a priority of Chinese foreign policy. On the one hand, the region represents an essential market for raw materials and an outlet for its exports. In this area, the west coast of Africa is attractive to the Chinese government because of its abundant natural resources, particularly gas and oil.

On the other hand, China's rapprochement with African countries allows it to consolidate itself as the main power in the South, to strengthen its international influence and to diplomatically isolate Taiwan. In fact, Eswatini is the only African state that still recognizes Taipi.

As a result, China has expanded its presence across Africa through infrastructure investment projects linked to the New Silk Road. In West Africa, Chinese loans financed the construction of a highway linking Dakar, the capital of Senegal, to Touba, the country's second largest city. The Asian giant has also strengthened its security ties with Africa, creating the China-Africa Forum on Security and Defense in 2018 and inaugurating its first overseas military base in Djibouti.

Likewise, the Canary Islands serve as a bridge between Europe and Latin America for China. Beijing has increased its activity in the region in an effort to challenge US hegemony. Like Africa, Latin American countries offer a good opportunity to supply its market and gain international allies.

At the same time, Chinese leaders are attracted by the role of the Canary Islands in the conquest of America, because they were the last place in Europe from which Christopher Columbus's expedition set out. Proof of this is that the three presidents who passed through the islands visited the Coln House in Las Palmas. His interest in exploration and navigation dates back to the time of Zheng HeChinese navigator who traveled the coasts of Asia and East Africa in the 15th century. Through his travels, Zheng established the Chinese Ming Empire as the leading naval power of the era. It is for this reason that Chinese nationalism links the naval explorations of this period to the splendor of China and its global projection.