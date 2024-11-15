Xi Jinping arrives in Peru for Apec, set to sign 30 bilateral deals with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Peru Thursday morning accompanied by some 400 businessmen and entrepreneurs to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit which lasts until Saturday.

One of the focal points of the visit is Thursday's virtual inauguration of the new $3.5 billion Peruvian project. Port Chançay financed and operated by China. Beijing and Lima also plan to sign around 30 bilateral agreements during Xi's visit, including an updated free trade agreement.

“We should rely on our traditional friendship to expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields, and make it more responsive to the demands of the new era,” Xi said in an article published under his name in Peruvian media outlet El Peruano, published to coincide with his arrival.

“The world is undergoing a transformation more rapid than it has seen in a century. Humanity once again finds itself at a crossroads of history.”

Chinese citizens in Peru await Xi Jinping's arrival at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Callao, near Lima, on Thursday. Photo: AFP alt=Chinese citizens in Peru await the arrival of Xi Jinping at the Jorge Chavez international airport in Callao, near Lima, on Thursday. Photo: AFP>

From Lima, Xi is expected to travel to Brazil for an annual meeting of the G20 and attend a state visit with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on November 20.

Lame duck American President Joe Biden also arrived on Thursday. The leaders of the world's two largest economies are planned to speak Saturday, second and last day of the summit. This will likely be the last time Biden, as president, meets with Xi.

Biden and Xi “will take stock of efforts to manage competition responsibly,” a senior U.S. official said before their meeting. Their countries together account for about 43 percent of global GDP.

This will be Biden and Xi's first known interaction since a phone call in April and their first in-person meeting since they spoke on the sidelines of last year's Apec meeting in California.

The two men are expected to discuss issues that have normally come up during Sino-US negotiations in recent years: Taiwanalleged human rights violations and Beijing's support for RussiaIt is invasion of Ukraineall this as Biden prepares to leave office in two months.

Apec and the various bilateral meetings on the sidelines will be overshadowed by political issues linked to American election this month from the former president Donald Trumpwho has already appointed several China hawks to the highest positions in his next administration.

