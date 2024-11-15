Today's Top Events: PM Modis Odisha, Visit to Bihar, Dev Deepavali in Kashi, ITR Filing Deadline and More





Main events of the day: Today, i.e. November 15, several events will take place. Kashi is expected to witness a grand celebration of Dev Deepavali, with over 1.2 million diyas lighting up the ghats. In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever Bodoland Mahotsav, an event dedicated to promoting peace, harmony and Bodo culture. Besides this, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit Odisha to mark the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and will also visit Jamui in Bihar. Notably, today is the last day for businesses to file their tax returns for the tax year 2024-25.

Here are the main events of the day Dev Diwali in Kashi On November 15, Dev Deepavali celebrations in Kashi will light up the ghats with 1.2 million diyas, including those made from cow dung and made by women from self-help groups. Many preparations are underway to light up the ghats of Varanasi.

PM Modi to inaugurate first Bodoland Mahotsov in Delhi on November 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Bodoland Mahotsav at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Friday. The two-day event, focusing on language, literature and culture, aims to promote peace and strengthen the Bodo community. It will also aim to connect Bodos from Assam, West Bengal, Nepal and other northeast border areas.

PM Modi to launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch a national-level initiative, Pradhan Mantri Dharati Abha Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Yojana, from Jamui district of Bihar today to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

PM Modi to visit Odisha on 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Odisha on November 15 to attend the 150th birthday celebrations of freedom fighter and tribal icon Birsa Munda in Rourkela. The Prime Minister's visit is not yet confirmed. Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik expressed optimism and noted that the day would be celebrated as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas to honor the legacy of Munda, as reported PTI.

PM Modi to visit Jamui in Bihar Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar today to attend a function organized to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. The Prime Minister will visit a remote village in Jamui district, around 200 km from the state capital, to celebrate the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

Deadline for filing RTI The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing corporate income tax returns till November 15 for the tax year 2024-25. The deadline has been extended from the previous target date of October 31 and the new deadline for the tax year 2024-25 (for furnishing income tax returns for the financial year 2023-24) has been set at November 15.

Helicopter service to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat begins The Uttarakhand government plans to launch a helicopter service to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat peaks in Pithoragarh district, in a bid to boost religious tourism in the region, according to a report from YOU declared. According to the report, the service, at a price of 66,000 per person, expected to start on November 15.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, commemorates the birthday of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism and one of the most revered Sikh Gurus. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month Katak, the date falls in October or November, varying each year according to the lunar calendar. This holiday is an opportunity for Sikhs and followers of Guru Nanak's teachings to reflect on his message of unity, compassion and spiritual wisdom.

