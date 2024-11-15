Congress doesn't support OBC like I'm PM: Modi | News from India





Mumbai is a city of dreams, and Mahayuti will make your dreams come true, PM Modi said at his final 2024 rally. Maharashtra polls in Dadar, report Clara Lewis, Prasad Joshi and BB Nayak. He attacked Uddhav Thackeray, saying without naming his party that he had given remote control to the Congress.

Modi contrasted the character of the city with what he described as the nature of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Mumbai was forward-looking and synonymous with development, and Mumbaikars were honest and hardworking, he said, but the MVA was corrupt. He said the BJP and Mahayuti had dreamed of making Mumbai a great city. Addressing a mammoth crowd, Modi said, “Give me an opportunity to serve Maharashtra again.

Congress doesn't support OBC like I'm PM: Modi

For decades, the Congress government, at the Center and in the state, did not bother to plan for the long term, with the result that Mumbai began to regress. Congress' signature is corruption, which has set the country back and created obstacles on the path to progress. They opposed the Atal Setu as well as the Metro, he said, adding that while Mahayuti talks about joining the people, the Congress talks about breaking the people.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, Modi said: I say this with responsibility and humility, aapke sapne hi hamare sankalp hain (Your dreams are our resolutions). Modi live your dreams, stay awake to make them come true.

Give me an opportunity to serve Maharashtra again. To make your dreams come true, I need the Mahayuti government so that there are no obstacles, he added.

Mumbai, he said, has been suffering from terrorism for a long time and the people have not forgotten their wounds. People would travel in fear on trains and buses, not knowing if they would get home. For many years there has been a feeling of security. It was the same police but a different government. Today there is Modi. We must ask ourselves why terrorist acts were regular. There would be announcements about abandoned bags and tiffins. Those responsible for the terrorists know that if they do something, Modi will not let them go free and will bring them even from the ends of the world, he said.

He added, “The Congress royals hate Dalits and backward communities. They want to end the unity of SC, ST, OBC and cause conflicts within the communities. The unity of SC, ST and OBC will be destroyed by the Congress once it comes to power. This will snatch your reservation. Ek hain toh safe hain (You are safe if you are one).

At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Modi said the Congress cannot tolerate an OBC like him being prime minister for the last 10 years. Congress thought the reservations were against the country. It considered reservations on the merits. The party's mentality and agenda remain unchanged, he said.

In Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, he accused the Congress of deliberately keeping the poor destitute to maintain political control over them.

