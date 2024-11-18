Donald Trump poses RFK Jr. with a McDonald's meal





Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, recently called Trump's diet “poison.” On Saturday, he was photographed on Trump's plane eating McDonald's with the president-elect and his entourage.

RFK Jr., who says he wants to operate under the slogan Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), criticized Trump's diet in a podcast last week.

“The things he eats are really bad,” he said. “Country food is always bad, but the food that comes on this plane is, like, nothing but poison. You have a choice between — you don't have a choice, you're either given KFC or Big Macs. It's like when you get lucky, and then the rest of the things I consider inedible.

The image circulating Sunday shows Trump and RFK Jr. with Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Trump Jr. happily holds a container of fries. Kennedy has in front of him a bottle of Coca-Cola, a box of fries and what appears to be a hamburger.

“Making America Healthy Starts TOMORROW,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Kennedy, 70, is known for his opposition to vaccines. He's not exactly healthy, as he once had a brain worm. He said the worm “got into my brain and ate part of it, then died.”

This weekend's plane meal undoubtedly contained seed oils, which RFK Jr. called “one of the unhealthiest ingredients we have in food” on Fox News last month, adding that “they are associated with all kinds of very, very serious diseases.” including body-wide inflammation. Ingredients have become a buzzword among online health influencers — the kind who post themselves eating meals that look like you'd feed a pit bull on their birthday.

Kennedy argues that McDonald's fries, fried in a canola oil mixture, would be healthier if fried in beef tallow or rendered beef fat. He sells hats and bumper stickers that say “make suet with frying oil again.” Editors' Choice

Over the weekend, Kennedy wrote on X: “I can't wait to eat McDonalds again! Bring back some tallow!

RFK Jr. isn't wrong that Americans eat a lot of unhealthy foods, but according to the American Heart Association, seed oils aren't something you should avoid. “It’s so strange that the Internet goes wild demonizing these things,” said Dr. Christopher Gardner, a nutrition scientist at the Stanford Prevention Research Center. “We must not fear them.”

He added: “People cook with these oils, not drink them. » In fact, replacing seed oils, or unsaturated fats, with saturated fats such as beef tallow has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. Trending Stories

But there's potentially a more pressing reason to avoid McDonald's: a recent outbreak of E. coli, possibly linked to onions served by the fast food chain, has sickened more than 100 people and left one dead, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC). McDonald's now faces several lawsuits.

If confirmed, Kennedy will oversee HHS and the CDC.

