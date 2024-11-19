Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough defends his meeting with Donald Trump, amid backlash





Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough defended his wife Mika Brzezinski's meeting with Donald Trump, saying he was “inundated with [supportive] phone calls from people all day” despite a backlash online.

“Yesterday we saw for the first time what a huge disconnect there was between social media and the real world, because we were inundated with phone calls from people all day, literally from all over the world – very positive , very supportive,” Scarborough told viewers.

Scarborough said on air Monday that he and Brzezinski met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, in what they described as a “reboot” of their communication with the president-elect. They said the meeting was an opportunity to voice concerns about, among other things, Trump's attacks on the media, but news of their detente quickly sparked a backlash online.

On X, media critic Jeff Jarvis called the Morning Joe-Trump meeting “a betrayal of their colleagues, of democracy and of all of us.” This is a disgusting display of obedience in advance.

Scarborough received support from MSNBC personality Rev. Al Sharpton, who said Trump is “going to be president.” If you can meet him, meet him. To me, it's no different than when people were like, “Why would Kamala Harris go talk to [Fox News anchor] Bret Baier?' Sharpton, however, said Trump called him after his 2016 victory but didn't want to meet with him because “I thought it would be a photo op.”

“What we need to do is address the issues that [are ] it will impact people,” Sharpton said, adding that he hoped Scarborough would raise the issue with Trump about why no Black people were appointed to his cabinet.

“Rather than who is talking, let’s talk about what we’re talking about,” Sharpton said.

In recent years, Morning Joe hosts have harshly criticized Trump, comparing his rise to that of fascism. Trump, meanwhile, presented this meeting as one in which they congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election.

Trump told Fox News Digital that during the meeting, “a lot of things were discussed and I really appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication.” In many ways, it’s a shame it wasn’t done a long time ago.”

Trump also told Fox News Digital that “to make America great again, it is very important, even vital, to have a free, fair and open media or press.” But he also expressed his comments on how he feels he is being treated. He told Fox News Digital that he felt he had “an obligation to the American public and to our country itself, to be open and available to the press.”

He added: “If we are not treated fairly, this will end. The media is very important to the long-term success of the United States of America. »

The president-elect also said he was open to more meetings with critics, but he also issued a warning.

Trump said that “while many others are calling for meetings, I am not seeking retaliation, grandstanding, or destroying the people who have treated me very unfairly, even beyond belief.” I'm always looking to give second or even third chances, but I'm never ready to give a fourth chance – that's where I hold my ground.

Morning Joe's meeting with Trump raised alarms on social media that MSNBC was trying to curry favor with the president-elect, given that he has made the network a frequent target for attacks, as has its parent company, Comcast.

On CNN, John Berman, replacing Abby Phillip on NewsNight on Monday, opened the show by telling viewers: “My name is John Berman. You know me tonight from a cable morning show, but not the one that may soon have a secretary of defense who paid off a woman who accused him of sexual assault, nor the one that just sent two anchors to Mar-a-Lago and then talked about it. as if it were the summit of Yalta.

Pete Hegseth, former Fox & Friends Weekend host and Trump nominee for defense secretary, paid a woman to settle her claim that he sexually assaulted her in 2017, Hegseth's lawyer told The Washington Post. Hegseth has denied the allegations.

