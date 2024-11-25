Politics
Kyodo News Digest: November 25, 2024
A giant ginkgo tree is illuminated in Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, November 23, 2024. The tree, more than 1,000 years old, is 31 meters high and about 22 meters wide circumference. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo
Japan and Germany shortlisted to build new Australian frigates
SYDNEY — Australia announced Monday that it has selected Japan and Germany to build its new fleet of multi-role frigates in a program worth up to A$10 billion ($6.5 billion). over the next decade.
Japan has proposed ships based on the Maritime Self-Defense Force's cutting-edge Mogami-class frigate, Canberra said, with the final decision expected to be made next year.
US to deploy missile units to Japanese islands in case of Taiwan emergency
TOKYO — The U.S. military will establish temporary bases along Japan's southwest Nansei island chain and in the Philippines to deploy missile units in case of an emergency in Taiwan, sources said Sunday close to Japanese-American relations.
The deployment of the missile units will be integrated into the first joint operation plan between the United States and Japan to deal with a contingency involving Taiwan and China, which considers the autonomous island as its own, which will be formulated in December.
18-year sentence imposed on doctor for consensual homicide of confirmed ALS patient
OSAKA – The Osaka High Court on Monday upheld a lower court's decision sentencing a doctor to 18 years in prison for the consensual killing of a woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a rare neurological disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease in 2019 in western Japan. .
The defense of Yoshikazu Okubo, 46, had argued that finding him guilty of murder would violate the constitutionally guaranteed right to self-determination. But the High Court rejected the appeal, saying the Constitution presupposes the right to life but does not recognize the “right to seek assistance from others to end one's life.”
Japan, Italy sign defense supply-sharing deal amid China concerns
ROME — Japan and Italy reached an agreement Monday to facilitate the exchange of defense supplies and logistical support, with the two countries strengthening security ties in response to China's increasingly provocative military activities.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto signed the acquisition and cross-services agreement in Rome, ahead of a two-day meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers until Tuesday in Italy.
China's Xi will meet former Tokyo governor. Masuzoe, other conference members
BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to meet former Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe and other participants at an international conference next week in Beijing, sources close to Sino-Japanese relations said Monday.
Masuzoe, a former Japanese health minister, and other members are expected to hold talks with Xi in the Chinese capital on Dec. 2 before attending the conference in Guangzhou, southern China, on the development of the region the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay. said.
Volleyball: Olympic gold medalist coach Tillie named new Japan coach
TOKYO – The Japan Volleyball Federation announced Monday that French coach Laurent Tillie, an Olympic gold medalist, will take charge of the Japanese men's national team.
The 60-year-old, who led France to the gold medal in men's volleyball at the Tokyo Games, is currently the head coach of Osaka Bluteon in Japan's SV.League.
93-year-old driver involved in fatal Tokyo crash dies in prison
TOKYO — A 93-year-old former senior official who was serving time for a high-profile 2019 car crash in Tokyo that left two people dead has died in prison, apparently of natural causes, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.
Kozo Iizuka, former head of the now-defunct Industrial Science and Technology Agency, died last month, about three years into his five-year term.
Football: the J-League will open the 2025 season on February 14
TOKYO — The J-League's top soccer division will begin its 2025 season on Feb. 14 and end on Dec. 6, the league announced Monday.
At today's board meeting, the J-League also decided to hold the curtain raiser of the Super Cup on February 8 at the Tokyo National Stadium.
Video: A giant ginkgo tree illuminated in Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture
