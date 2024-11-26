Imran Khan supporters arrive near Pakistani parliament; the government calls the army





Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ISLAMABAD: Thousands of protesters demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the heart of Pakistan's heavily fortified capital on Tuesday , Islamabad, amid intense tear gas shelling and use of rubber bullets by security forces, even as the government invoked Article 245 of the constitution, which allows a civilian government to call on the military to help enforce law and order. At least four security forces and two civilians were killed in night-time clashes between security forces and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said three members of the Rangers (paramilitary forces) and a police constable were killed by miscreants. The Imran-Khan-led PTI denied the allegations, saying security officials were crushed by police and Rangers vehicles speeding away from the protesters. Under Article 245, the Pakistani army was called in and orders were issued to deal with the miscreants with an iron fist, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. Clear orders were also issued to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight, the statement added. On Tuesday, PTI workers, many wielding slingshots and sticks, engaged in scuffles with security personnel as they tried to force their way towards D-Chowk (Democracy Chowk). ), a central square in front of the parliament. Imran's wife Bushra Bibi led the protest along with Ali Amin Gandapur, CM of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI is located. in government, I accompany him. Upon reaching Islamabad, Bibi swore from the top of a container truck: I promise I will be the last woman here, I will not leave D-Chowk without him (Imran). You also promise me that you won't leave until Khan is out. If anyone tells you otherwise, it's a lie. Gandapur urged the protesters to camp at D-Chowk and not advance further into the red zone, housing important places including the diplomatic enclave. Convoys of demonstrators began heading towards Islamabad on Sunday. from different regions of the country. Khan's wife led the main convoy from the party's stronghold Peshawar. Islamabad has been under a security lockdown since Sunday, with authorities closing all schools in the capital and the adjacent garrison town of Rawalpindi. Mobile and internet services were also partially suspended in the twin cities. All roads and highways connecting neighboring towns to the federal capital, as well as all roads connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have been closed since last weekend. The PTI has been protesting since the release of political prisoners, including Khan. His second demand is the annulment of the 26th constitutional amendment adopted by Parliament in October. The legislation radically changed the justice system by setting a fixed three-year term for the chief justice of the Supreme Court, who will now be chosen by a parliamentary committee. It has also weakened the powers of the supreme court, with constitutional cases and those involving fundamental rights to be heard by constitutional chambers which will be made up of panels dominated by government officials. PTI's latest demand is for the return of its mandate for the February 8 general elections, which was allegedly stolen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/imran-khans-supporters-arrive-near-pakistan-parliament-govt-calls-in-army/articleshow/115708656.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

