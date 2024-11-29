Turkish government accused of using ties to Glen to pressure members of judiciary





As public confidence in Turkey's justice system continues to decline and allegations of political interference cast an ever-increasing shadow over its independence, the Turkish government is accused of using accusations of affiliation with the faith-based Glen movement as a means to to exert pressure on judges and prosecutors must act in accordance with its decisions, according to an article in the Cumhuriyet daily. Cumhuriyet journalist Bar Terkolu claimed in an article published on Thursday that investigations against judges and prosecutors over their alleged links to the Glen movement, labeled a terrorist organization by the Turkish government, are being used as leverage to ensure their compliance interests of justice and Development Party (AKP) Government. Terkolu said unresolved investigations against members of the judiciary are used to suppress dissenting decisions. A number of people working at different levels of the judiciary have been involved in FET inquiries and investigations. However, there is a strange situation. While investigations and evidence collection were carried out against the judges and prosecutors on the list for their alleged links to the FET, they simultaneously continued to be appointed to critical positions, Terkolu said. said. FET is a term coined by the Turkish government to refer to the Glen movement, inspired by the views of the late Islamic scholar Fethullah Glen, as a terrorist organization. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his government accuse the movement of orchestrating a failed coup in July 2016, while the group strongly denies any involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity. Terkolu said members of the justice system dealing with terrorism cases are under constant threat of becoming terrorism suspects themselves, linking this situation to the poor functioning of the justice system in Turkey. According to the results of the April 2024 Turkey Political Agenda Survey conducted by ASAL Research, more than 67% of Turks said they do not trust the country's justice system. Turkish justice officials frequently face allegations of corruption and bribery, as well as widespread criticism for their perceived lack of independence under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's AKP government. Erdoan is accused of exercising absolute control over the judiciary through the broad powers granted to him by a presidential system of governance. A February report, A Profession on Trial: The Systematic Crackdown on Lawyers in Turkey, jointly authored by the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute and the Arrested Lawyers Initiative, revealed how legal professionals are targeted by unfair trials, arbitrary detention, imprisonment and harassment in Turkey and how the country's anti-terrorism legislation is being misused to pursue lawyers for legitimate work. According to the report, more than 1,700 lawyers have been prosecuted, including 700 placed in pre-trial detention since the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, which prompted the Turkish government to launch a massive crackdown on citizens perceived to be non-loyalists, under the pretext of an anti-coup fight. Turkey disbarred more than 4,000 judges and prosecutors immediately after the failed putsch over alleged links to the Glen movement. Many believe the mass disbarment of members of the judiciary has had a chilling effect on the entire justice system, intimidating remaining judges and prosecutors into doing government orders by launching politically motivated investigations against critics.

