PM Modi highlights cybersecurity and AI threats at DGP conference | News Bhubaneshwar





Image credit: PM Modi’s X handle BHIBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sounded the alarm over cybersecurity threats, particularly highlighting the dangers of AI-based technologies. deep counterfeiting technology . At the concluding session of the three-day DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar, Modi addressed senior police officials, calling for innovative solutions by leveraging both artificial intelligence and “ Ambitious India” to address these emerging challenges.

The Prime Minister expressed concern about potential threats generated by digital fraud, cybercrime and AI technology, particularly the potential of deep fake to disrupt social and family relationships, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. minister.

PM Modi expanded the mantra of SMART Font and called on the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent. He praised the urban policing initiatives and recommended their comprehensive implementation in 100 cities across the country.

He advocated for technological integration to ease police workload and stressed that police stations were crucial centers for resource distribution. The Prime Minister encouraged police agencies to align themselves with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' through modernization efforts.

Recognizing the effectiveness of hackathons in solving problems, Modi suggested considering a national police hackathon. He also stressed the importance of strengthening port security measures and developing future action plans. Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key issues, Modi suggested considering organizing a national police hackathon.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the need to focus more on port security and prepare a future action plan in this regard. According to the Prime Minister's Office, during the three-day conference, in-depth deliberations were held on existing and emerging national security challenges, including combating terrorism, left-wing extremism and cybercrime. economic security, immigration, coastal security and drug trafficking.

Deliberations were also held on emerging security issues along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies to counter malicious speech, the prime minister's office said. Throughout the sessions, Modi listened to participants, offered valuable insights and laid out a roadmap for the future. The Prime Minister noted that broad discussions took place during the conference on the domestic and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction with the counter-strategies that emerged from the discussions.

Odisha police heaved a sigh of relief for the smooth conduct of the event in light of Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannuns' threat to disrupt the programme. Despite threats from some, we managed to successfully manage the prestigious national program, which took place without any incident. All delegates appreciated our security arrangements. I also appreciate the hard work of my team and the police force in making the conference a great success, Khurania said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bhubaneswar/pm-modi-highlights-cybersecurity-and-ai-threats-at-dgp-conference/articleshow/115872160.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos