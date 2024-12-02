This day in history December 2





Archives of this day in history 1901 – King C. Gillette begins selling safety razor blades. 1916 – The National Baseball Commission orders that injured players receive their full salary for the duration of their contract, eliminating the injury clause that previously allowed clubs to suspend players after 15 days of payment. 1922 – Ford's first Model A sold for $385. 1932 – “The Adventures of Charlie Chan” is first heard on the NBC-Blue radio network. 1939 – New York's La Guardia Airport begins operations as an airliner from Chicago lands 1 minute after midnight. 1941 – The largest roller skating rink outside of New York opens in Peekskill, New York. 1944 – The US 95th Infantry Division occupies a bridge in Saarland, Germany during World War II. 1951 – Future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Don Hutson has his No. 14 jersey retired by the Green Bay Packers, becoming the first number retired in franchise history. 1957 – The first large-scale nuclear power plant for peacetime use opens in Shippingport, Pennsylvania. 1961 – Fidel Castro declares himself a Marxist and will lead Cuba to communism. 1969 – The wide-body Boeing 747 is publicly previewed for the first time on a flight from Seattle to New York. 1972 – “December Giant,” the largest sinkhole in the United States, collapses in Shelby County, Alabama. 1978 – Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand's duet single, “You Don't Bring Me Flowers”, reached number one. 1986 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average hits a record high of 1,955.57. 1990 – The 69th manned space mission STS 35 (Columbia 11) is placed into orbit. 2001 – Enron, an energy, materials and services company based in Houston, Texas, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York. 2014 – After being featured in a magazine article with his longtime life partner, veteran Major League Baseball umpire and crew chief Dale Scott openly acknowledges his homosexuality and receives an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans. baseball circles. 2014 – Stephen Hawking says artificial intelligence could be a “threat to humanity” and spell the end of the human race. 2018 – Trade war truce between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 meeting in Argentina. 2020 – The United States records its highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths at 2,885, and for the first time the number of hospitalized patients exceeds 100,000. About the author Related Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bladenonline.com/this-day-in-history-for-december-2-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos