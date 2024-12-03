Top news today: PM Modi's visit to Chandigarh, C2C Advanced Systems IPO news, Cyclone Fengal update and more on December 3





Top news today, December 3: A host of developments and events are expected in India and the world on December 3 in the areas of markets, politics, finance, technology and in general. Take a look. Today, December 3, sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be in Chandigarh, where he will dedicate the three new implemented laws to the nation; Besides, President Droupadi Murmu will be in Odisha for five days, where she is expected to visit Jagannath Puri temple; we also bring you an update on Cyclone Fengal; and on the markets side, IT company Wipro is expected to trade ex-bonus today, while C2C Advanced Systems IPO will list today, among other news. Read also | Colonialism linked to climate change keeps poor countries in poverty PM Modi in Chandigarh: Dedicate three new criminal laws to the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the successful implementation of three new penal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, in Chandigarh today, according to a PTI report. These laws came into force on July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively. “Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three new transformative criminal laws on December 3 at noon in Chandigarh,” an official statement said. The program will present the practical application of these laws and a live demonstration will take place, the statement added. Read also | Schools and colleges will remain closed in Pondicherry today, December 3? 10 points to know Cyclone Fengal Update: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Puducherry today Puducherry Education Minister A Namachivayam today announced a public holiday for all public and private schools and colleges, due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal. In addition, the Puducherry government will provide emergency assistance to 5,000 each to all cyclone Fengal-affected ration card holders, CM N Rangaswamy announced, according to an ANI report. “Due to Cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48 percent rainfall, which was unexpected. The Puducherry government has decided to provide emergency assistance to 5,000 to all cyclone-affected ration card holders,” Rangaswamy told reporters. Read also | Bangladeshi tourists barred from restaurants, accommodation in Tripura President Murmu in Odisha on 5-day visit to offer prayers at Jagannath Temple President Droupadi Murmu will pay a five-day visit to Odisha starting today, December 3, according to a PTI report. Here is an overview of his schedule according to the official press release: December 3: Unveiling of a statue of writer and educator Santali Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit of Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher to Bhubaneswar.

December 4: Take darshan and perform puja at Jagannath temple in Puri; attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya; and attend Navy Day celebrations and operational demonstrations at the Blue Flag beach.

December 5: Participation in the 40th graduation ceremony of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar; and inaugurate a court complex in the state capital.

December 6: Interact with students and residents of his native village of Uparbeda; and interact with students and teachers of the Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Rairangpur.

December 7: Lay foundation/inaugurate various projects including Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh railway lines; a tribal research and development center in Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur; and Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital, the statement said. Read also | Landslide in Tamil Nadus Tiruvannamalai claims lives of seven family members Market monitoring: Wipro bonus issue today Technology major Wipro will today issue bonus shares to shareholders in a ratio of 1:1. The non-bonus swap was announced in the company's September quarter results. All shareholders holding Wipro shares at the close of trading on Monday (December 2) are eligible for the bonus shares as of today's record date. Prior to this, Wipro had issued bonus shares in 2019, at a ratio of 1:3. Read also | Nifty 50, Sensex on December 3: What to expect in trading today C2C Advanced Systems IPO Today The C2C Advanced Systems IPO is expected to list today, following massive demand for the public offering. The IPO grant status was released on November 29. C2C Advanced Systems successfully completed its IPO, during which it attracted 125.35 times bids and increased 8,257.61 billion. The IPO was open for subscription from November 22 to 26. It saw strong participation from all categories of investors. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment was oversubscribed 31.61 times, ensuring 594.95 billion. The non-institutional investor (NII) share was significantly oversubscribed 233.13 times, with 3,290.81 crore collected. Additionally, the retail investor (RII) segment was oversubscribed 132.73 times, increasing 4,371.85 billion. (With contributions from agencies)

