Chad Chronicer, Donald Trump's pick to lead the DEA, withdraws his name from consideration





NEW YORK (AP) Chad Chronister, Donald Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, said Tuesday he is withdrawing his name from consideration, becoming the second person selected by the president-elect to quickly withdraw after been appointed to a position demanding the Senate. confirmation.

Sheriff Chronister, the top law enforcement official in Hillsborough County, Florida, said in an article on X that he recoiled from the opportunity, which he called the honor of a lifetime.

Over the past few days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility has become apparent, I have concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from further consideration, Chronister wrote. He did not provide further details, and Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Chronister follows former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, Trump's first choice for attorney general, in withdrawing his name for an administration position. Gaetz stepped down following scrutiny of a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be confirmed as the nation's federal law enforcement chief.

Trump's choice of Chronister for DEA post sparked backlash from conservatives, who raised concerns about his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his statements that his office does not engage not in federal immigration enforcement activities.

In March 2020, Chronister arrested the pastor of a megachurch who held services with hundreds of people and violated an existing safer-at-home order intended to limit the spread of the Covid virus.

Shame on this pastor, his legal staff and the leadership of that staff for forcing us to do our jobs. This is not what we wanted to do during a declared state of emergency, Chronister said at the time. We hope this will be a wake-up call.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was among those who aired public complaints, saying Chronister should be disqualified for the arrest.

Others pointed to comments Chronister made in a video about Florida's immigration laws that he posted in 2023 and that circulated again online after Trump nominated him last weekend.

In the video, Chronister praised the rich diversity of his community and called it a place where people from all walks of life come together.

He said it was important to note that his office does not engage in federal immigration enforcement activities. We do not target individuals based on their immigration status. This is the authority of federal agencies.

Trump has made a sweeping crackdown on immigration a central goal of his campaign and the goals of his next administration.

___

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/chad-chronister-trump-withdrawing-nominee-032bd91a5ef447e820e2b1f63e50861e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos