Imran Khan indicted in Army headquarters attack case

ISLAMABAD: A court in Pakistan on Thursday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with several other leaders and workers of his party, in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

Khan pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him.

The jailed founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was among 143 accused named in the case registered at RA Bazar police station in Rawalpindi following the attack on the army headquarters on May 9, 2023. After Khan's arrest last year, hundreds and thousands of his supporters and party members vandalized a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House), Mianwali Air Base and ISI. building in Faisalabad on May 9. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was attacked by the mob for the first time.

Thursday's development came during a hearing of the case before the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). Justice Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been incarcerated since last year.

