After Indian National Congress, Xi Jinping seeks similar MoU with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: OPED

By Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury

On November 25, the day Hindu monk and Sammilito Sanatan leader Jagoron Jote was arrested, the Chinese embassy in Dhaka hosted a reception for leaders of Islamist political parties, including representatives of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan and Parti Nizam-e-Islam.

At the event, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said that despite changes in the national or regional situation, China-Bangladesh relations have remained strong and are progressing steadily in the right direction.

He added: “This stable partnership has become a pillar of regional peace and prosperity. China-Bangladesh friendship is deeply rooted in the community and benefits both nations.

Earlier, the Chinese envoy visited the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) office in Dhaka, where he described JeI as a well-organized political party.

Jamaats Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, accompanied by the Ambassador, informed the media that the discussions covered issues of mutual interest including education, culture and development.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Bangladesh relations, cross-party exchanges and cooperation, and other issues of common concern.

Ambassador Yao said Bangladesh is currently at a historic crossroads and China is determined to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the caretaker government, all political parties and all walks of life in Bangladesh to consolidate friendship. traditional between the two countries. and promote the continued development of the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman appreciated China's contribution to the economic and social development of Bangladesh.

He reiterated Jamaat's strong support for the one-China principle and its desire to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. He also asked China to be more active in investment and rehabilitation of the Rohingya.

Jamaats Nayeeb-e-Amir Mujibur Rahman, Dr Syed Abdullah Md Taher, general secretary Mia Golam Porwar and other senior leaders were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders are currently visiting China at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The 14-member Jamaat-e-Islami delegation includes its Nayeb-e-Amir Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher.

Earlier, four leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) paid a 10-day visit to China from November 7 to 16 at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The delegation was led by party vice-president Asaduzzaman Ripon, joint general secretary Habibun Nabi Sohel, organizational secretary Anindya Islam Amit and Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal joint secretary Mahmuda Habiba.

After Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5, China immediately switched sides to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other Islamist parties in the country, as well as Hefazat-e-Islam , feeling that they were the future parties of the country. power.

During the Bangladesh War of Independence in 1971, China fiercely opposed Dhaka's independence and openly sided with Pakistan.

From a diplomatic source, we learn that Beijing wishes to sign a memorandum of understanding with the BNP and the Jamaat to build a communication bridge between these parties and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

One of the main reasons behind such an MoU is to ensure China's growing influence in Bangladesh and its economic and strategic interests.

China is actively pushing for a contract for a seaport project. Media reports that China is set to return to the development of the Mongla seaport as the current caretaker government of Bangladesh may allow Chinese investment in the BDT 60.15 billion (0.5 billion) upgrade project. billion US dollars).

The Mongla Port Authority recently sought approval for the Chinese-funded project, resuming the once-stalled bid.

The deposed government of Sheikh Hasina suspended the project in September 2023, allegedly for geopolitical reasons.

In 2020, the previous government had allowed India to financially support a separate project to modernize the Mongla seaport, which is now gaining importance thanks to the major development of Chinese communications infrastructure in the region.

The Mongla Port Authority (MPA), under the Ministry of Shipping, has been implementing the BDT 60.15 billion project to modernize the port since 2020, with partial funding of BDT 44.59 billion from an Indian loan.

With the Bay of Bengal being a critical area for India's defense interests, China is frantically trying to get some strategic projects from the current caretaker government led by Muhammad Yunus, in cooperation with major Islamist parties including the BNP and the Jamaat.

In 2018, China overtook the United States as the largest foreign direct investor in Bangladesh, and the China Harbor Engineering Company began developing a 750-acre industrial park in Chittagong, a major port city. In exchange for its investment of around $10 billion, China will own 70% of the industrial park.

It is worth mentioning here that in August 2008, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Indian National Congress (INC) in the presence of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, of the former INC leader Sonia Gandhi, and her son Rahul Gandhi (who now leads the party).

Although the INC leadership has kept the contents of this MoU secret, it is assumed that under this MoU, the Indian National Congress has entered into a partnership with the Chinese Communist Party to work towards the unison on bilateral, regional and international issues. Following the signing of this MoU, the ruling NDA coalition has repeatedly accused the INC of supporting China on critical national security issues.

With China's growing initiatives to strengthen relations with major Islamist and anti-India parties like the BNP and Jamaat, Beijing will likely attempt to take advantage of the Muhammad Yunus administration's anti-India stance by further expanding the China's geopolitical and economic interests in Bangladesh.

Beijing will also try to conclude geostrategic and military agreements with the current regime in Bangladesh. In this case, China's long-time ally Pakistan will also benefit and expand its presence in Bangladesh.

However, such arrangements could face increased scrutiny once Donald Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.