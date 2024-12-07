Trump belittles leaders of Canada and Mexico at Fox Nations Patriot Awards | Donald Trump





Donald Trump belittled the leaders of the United States' closest neighbors, Canada and Mexico, during a Fox awards ceremony meant to celebrate his role as America's greatest patriot.

Two weeks after threatening both countries with 25% tariffs on their imports for failing to stop drugs and migrants crossing the border, the president-elect took obvious pleasure in hearing a public chant that mocked Canada as the 51st American state.

The chant of 51 was heard Thursday evening at the Fox Nations Patriot of the Year ceremony, held in New York. Trump received the top honor from Sean Hannity, one of the network's star hosts.

He was referring to the visit of Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week, where Trudeau reportedly told the president-elect that implementing the tariff threat would devastate the economy of the country. In response, Trump reportedly replied that perhaps Canada should become the 51st state.

Canadian officials called the comments a joke, but Trump made no such characterization in his Thursday speech.

I spoke with Canada, and Justin came immediately because we talked about 25% tariffs. This is just the beginning, he says.

As audience members sang chant 51, Trump said, “It’s a really nice crowd. I like this one. It's a nice crowd. That's an interesting statement. Thank you so much. I appreciate all this pent-up anger and love. It's all at once.

Trump then described a phone conversation he had with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum after the tariff threat.

I spoke the other day to the president, the new president of Mexico, a very nice woman, Trump said. And we had a very nice conversation. But she said: Why are you doing this to me? I said: I'm not. I'm just imposing a lot of tariffs because you're allowing criminals to flood into our country, and we can't allow that anymore. And it stopped. It was so fast.

Sheinbaum described the Nov. 28 conversation differently, calling it very friendly and saying there would be no potential tariff war as a result of that meeting. She also said Mexico would not close its border with the United States.

Trump's speech was one of the few television appearances he made after his victory in the Nov. 5 election. Since then, he has spent most of his time at Mar-a-Lago appointing members of his administration.

It also represents a rapprochement of sorts with Fox News, which Trump sometimes criticized as soft during his election campaign. Fox Nation includes the Fox News streaming service combined with Fox's primetime programming.

During his 10-minute speech, he called immigration to the United States an invasion and praised Tom Homan, the radical former police officer he named border czar, as central casting character.

We shouldn't have to do this, but we have no choice. But hey, let's stop them, Trump said.

Canadian officials have said that only a relatively small percentage of immigrants and an even smaller percentage of fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that has become a central part of America's drug crisis, arrives in the United States via the Canada.

The president-elect has pledged to carry out the mass deportation of approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants. Homan, who was deputy head of Immigration, Customs and Enforcement in his first administration, was chosen to lead the effort.

Several Democratic city mayors and state governors have vowed to prevent mass roundups of immigrants they deem illegal or encroaching on their jurisdictions. Homan, in turn, threatened to jail a mayor, Mike Johnston of Denver, if he caused obstruction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/06/trump-fox-news-patriot-award

