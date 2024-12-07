Donald Trump urges the United States to act in Syria: “Let it happen”





President-elect Donald Trump has spoken out on the unfolding crisis in Syria, insisting that the United States should have no role in how events unfold.

Following reports that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had fled Damascus in the face of an insurgent offensive on the capital, which the Syrian government has categorically denied, Trump offered his views on the crisis.

In an article published Saturday morning on Truth Social, Trump called the insurrection surge “unprecedented,” while saying the United States “should have nothing to do with it.”

“Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have taken full control of many towns, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, clearly preparing to take a big step forward in removing Assad,” the president said. elected official wrote.

He added: “Russia, because it is very stuck in Ukraine and with the loss of over 600,000 troops, seems unable to stop this literal march through Syria, a country it has protected for years . This is where former President Obama refused. to honor its commitment to protect the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke loose, with Russia intervening. But now they are, like perhaps Assad himself, forced to leave, and that may actually be the best thing that could happen to them. them. There was never much benefit for Russia in Syria other than making Obama look really stupid. »

Trump concluded his message on Truth Social: “No matter what, Syria is a disaster, but it is not our friend, and the United States should have nothing to do with it. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET HIM PLAY. DON’T GET INVOLVED. !”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump transition team via email Saturday morning for further comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

