Ohio State, Michigan spring football games will air on FOX in April





Spring college football is coming to FOX. Both Ohio State and Michigan spring football games will be broadcast live on FOX in April, FOX Sports announced Monday. “I can't wait for that,” said Joel Klatt, who will be on hand for both games, as he announced the news of the latest edition of “The Joel Klatt Show.” “It's going to be a big April with the NFL Draft, the start of the UFL and these big programs [having] their spring games on big FOX.” Ohio State's spring game is scheduled first. The Buckeyes will hold their spring game on April 13 at noon ET. Michigan will hold its spring game exactly one week later, starting at the same time on April 20. The iconic programs and long-standing rivals enter the 2024 season at crucial points. The 2024 season could be Ryan Day's most pivotal season as Ohio State's head coach. The Buckeyes have lost to the Wolverines in each of the past three seasons, after winning the previous eight battles. While Marvin Harrison Jr. is no longer in Columbus, Ohio State is returning some of its top contributors from 2023. Star receiver Emeka Egbuka leads the group of Ohio State standouts who advanced to the NFL Draft to help the Buckeyes earn their first national victory. title since 2014. Ohio State also made some notable additions in the transfer portal, adding former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and Alabama safety Caleb Downs. Day has not yet named a starting quarterback, but Howard is expected to replace Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse. Judkins was one of the best running backs in college football the past two seasons, earning first-team All-SEC honors both years and being named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022. Downs totaled 107 tackles and two interceptions last season and was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Chip Kelly also joined the Ohio State coaching staff as offensive coordinator and left his position as head coach of UCLA to take the job. Did Michigan's national title win fuel Ohio States' offseason success? Meanwhile, Michigan will usher in a new era when it takes the field for its spring game at The Big House. Sherrone Moore will participate in his first spring game as Michigan's head coach after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL in January following Michigan's run to a national title. Harbaugh isn't the only key player from last year's title team who is no longer part of the program. JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil and several others left Ann Arbor as the Wolverines could set the record for most players drafted a year later this spring. The spring game will have a hand in helping Moore choose who will replace the aforementioned players. Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji are the presumptive favorites in the quarterback competition, as both backed McCarthy last season. Jayden Denegal, Davis Warren and Jadyn Davis are also in the mix at quarterback for Michigan. Michigan will also have a handful of standouts returning in 2024. Running back Donovan Edwards, who rushed for two touchdowns in the national title game, and tight end Colston Loveland, who was second on the team in receiving yards (649) and touchdown receptions (four), led the way on offense , while defensive tackles Mason Graham, who was named defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl, and cornerback Will Johnson, who won defensive MVP of the national title game, headline the returning players on defense. Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com/stories/college-football/ohio-state-michigan-spring-football-games-to-air-on-fox-in-april The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos