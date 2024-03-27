Former professional football player with a history of CTE charged after armed standoff in Royal Oak





Jonathon McCall – the Royal Oak man who barricaded himself in his home with his wife and two children inside – has been charged. McCall faces one count of domestic violence and one count of assault and battery in connection with the standoff in the area of ​​N. Campbell Road and Whitcomb Monday night. “Whoever he told, get the fuck out of the house, he said it twice. And as I turned the corner I was like, oh 'I hope this doesn't escalate,'” said Sean Hampson, a neighbor. McCall held the police at bay for hours. But eventually the situation was resolved peacefully. In 2017, McCall was featured on FOX 2 in a story about his struggle with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head. McCall played football for Central Michigan and then spent seven years in the Arena Football League, including a stint with the Detroit Fury. “I think I've had maybe a hundred concussions,” McCall told Dave Spencer in 2017. “I engaged in unsafe behavior, such as picking up knives and cutting my hand.” Dr. Peter Lewitt, a neurologist at DMC, said McCall's CTE is most likely “a result of regular head bashing that is part of the training and playing experience of American football.” During the Monday night standoff, police tried to talk to McCall, but they said he was having a mental health crisis and refused to leave the house. Related: Former professional football player battling CTE warns others not to ignore symptoms “It was pretty intense. There were cops behind trees, behind cars. They were everywhere,” said Paul Hampson, another neighbor. When police entered the home, McCall was wearing a bulletproof vest. He suffered minor injuries after police tasered him. Long guns that the suspect recently purchased were also seized. Officers were able to do this thanks to the recently passed red flag law. Judge Lisa Langton of the Oakland County Circuit Court Family Division approved the emergency order. “The crux of the issue is: Is this person at immediate risk of harm to themselves or others?” she said. “And if the answer is yes, and everything else is adhered to, then there is a possibility that the police can save that person, and last night the children and mother in the house. Sad.' Meanwhile, neighbors say they were aware of McCall's CTE. “One minute he's a super good guy and then he's got problems, you know,” Sean Hampson said. “I'm just sorry because they've been through a lot of tough times,” Paul Hampson added. Neighbors claim police were called to McCall's home at least three times before Monday night's incident.

