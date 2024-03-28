Bearcats head to Baylor for Big 12 Baseball Action





CINCINNATI The University of Cincinnati baseball team resumes Big 12 Conference play this weekend when it travels to Baylor for a three-game series. The Bearcats (15-11, 3-3 Big 12) and Bears (8-16, 3-6 Big 12) open their series on Thursday evening at 7:30 PM ET. Game two begins Friday at 7:30 PM ET and the series concludes Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. All three games will air on ESPN+. Cincinnati has played its last five games away from home and will continue its road in Waco this weekend. This weekend's games will be the first-ever games between UC and Baylor. Next up, the Bearcats will face Xavier next Tuesday, April 2, in the Joe Nuxhall Classic at Prasco Park in Mason. The first pitch for that game is set for 6 p.m. After that game, UC returns home to host TCU for a three-game series April 5-7 at UC Baseball Stadium. //FINAL TIMEOUT Cincinnati and Louisville met for the 190e Time in their series history on Tuesday night, a game the Cardinals won by a score of 11-5. It was an offensive battle to start the game as both teams scored runs in each of their first three trips to the plate, tying the score at 5-5 heading into the fourth. A rain stoppage in the middle of the fourth inning halted the game for nearly an hour, Louisville defeated UC 6-0 after the game resumed. Jos Kross continued his torrid pace at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run. //JOSH KROSS SLABS HIS WAY TO THE TOP After his performance in Louisville on Tuesday, Jos Kross now tops the Big 12 and second in the nation in RBI (40) and is tied for the Big 12 lead with 10 home runs. Over the last six games, Kross is hitting .333 with five home runs and 15 RBI, a stretch that also includes a three-home run game in Saint Louis. His three-home run performance tied UC's school record in a single game and is tied for the most by a Big 12 player in a game this season. //TOMMY BOBA: LIGHTS OUT During his last three appearances, including a pair of starts and one relief appearance, Tommy Boba owns an ERA of 1.17 over 15.1 innings pitched. Of course, that stretch includes his near no-hitter against Kansas on March 16, but also a solid start at Saint Louis last Saturday (6.0 IP, three strikeouts) and 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against Western Illinois on March 13. //RUN FACTORY UC's offense all season has been helped by its ability to create runs. The Bearcats rank seventh in the nation in stolen bases (64), 16th in sacrifice flies (17) and 14th in walks (157). Their ability to get on base, grab extra bases and bring those runners home has them averaging 8.4 runs per game, which ranks third in the Big 12. Cincinnati has reached double figures in points scored 12 times this season, including five of the last six games. //ABOUT BAYLOR Baylor enters this weekend's game with an 8-16 overall record and a 3-6 mark in conference play and is coming off a home loss to UTSA on Tuesday. Enzo Apodaca was one of the Bears' best hitters, leading the team with a .345 batting average and a .540 slugging percentage. Mason Marriott, the projected starter for game two, is second in the Big 12 in innings pitched (36.0) and tied for eighth in strikeouts (39). His ERA of 4.50 is the lowest of Baylor's three projected weekend starters. //FOLLOW THE BEAR CATS Follow @GoBearcatsBASE on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates. REMARK:All dates and times are subject to change due to weather. All schedule changes will be announced on Twitter at@GoBearcatsBASE.

