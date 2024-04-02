Deion Sanders hires Warren Sapp as assistant coach in Colorado

The University of Colorado confirmed Monday that Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has been hired as a graduate assistant coach under head coach Deion Sanders and has enrolled in graduate-level continuing education at the CU Boulder graduate school.

Sanders introduced Sapp, 51, during a team meeting on Sunday, as documented on Well Off Media, the YouTube channel of Deion Sanders Jr. Sapp, a former NFL defensive tackle, has little coaching experience, but he hit it off with Colorado defensive linemen last year during trips to Boulder to see Sanders. Sanders has described him as a big “teddy bear” and wanted to add him to a staff that includes new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, the former defensive backs coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Sapp played 13 seasons in the NFL and is internally classified as a “senior quality control analyst.”

“Senior quality control analyst, it's a mouthful, and usually you hear me before you see me,” Sapp told the team. “But what we're going to do is the big boy attitude, alignment and assignment. We're going to pour concrete because you know I like beautiful things. And we're building mansions here, so that's why I'm here to help you build of your country house.”

As a graduate assistant, Sapp is required to register for graduate-level courses and is not allowed to contact or evaluate off-campus recruits. Such positions in college football are generally relatively poorly compensated and are considered entry-level coaching jobs that cannot last longer than three years under NCAA rules.

Warren Sapp's history raised concerns

The move comes mid-semester after months of announcements by Sanders that Sapp would join his staff, which also raised concerns among those who support domestic violence survivors in Colorado. The university issued a statement about this to USA TODAY Sports on Monday.

“Warren Sapp has successfully completed all necessary steps required for everyone working at CU Boulder, including a background check,” the statement said. “Athletic Director Rick George met privately with Warren to clearly articulate the department's standards and expectations, which he acknowledged and agreed to.”

Sapp was previously fired by the NFL Network in 2015 after being arrested on charges of assaulting and soliciting a prostitute in Phoenix. He pleaded guilty in that case, but also avoided jail time in a plea deal that would have dismissed the charges after the terms of the agreement were fulfilled.

That same year, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery in Las Vegas after being accused by his girlfriend of biting her, throwing her to the ground and stomping on her head. He also avoided jail time in that case by agreeing to a plea deal that required him to undergo counseling.

Lil Wayne performs after the spring game

Another of Sanders' friends, rapper Lil Wayne, will perform at the CU Events Center on campus following the Colorado football team's annual intrasquad spring game on April 27. Last year the game was broadcast nationally on ESPN. This year it will be on the Pac-12 Network, one of the last major events on that channel before it goes dark later this year.

Last year, the spring game in Colorado sold out, with general admission tickets selling for $10. This year, tickets are $15 for bowl seating, $5 for student seating and $25 for Byron White East Club seating.

Hegamin also joins Deion Sanders' staff

Sanders also introduced another former NFL player to join his staff in a non-coaching role. Former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle George Hegamin, 51, told the team he is its new director of leadership and engagement.

“We have a fantastic support staff for you,” Sanders told the team. 'You have to make use of it. There's no reason for you guys to go off the deep end when you've got all this support.”

The team recently returned from spring break and will continue spring training until the April 27 spring game. Colorado finished with a 4-8 record in Sanders' first season last year after finishing 1-11 the season before arriving in Boulder.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: [email protected]