Lehigh heads to the three-day competition at Bison Outdoor Classic





BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh track and field program heads to Lewisburg this weekend for the Bison Outdoor Classic. Last weekend, the teams went 2-0 against Lafayette, with the men winning 111-88 and the women earning a 111-89 victory. In track and field and cross country, the Mountain Hawks defeated Lafayette 6-0 during The Rivalry's 2023-2024 meetings. First year Nathan Oliphant earned his first win as a Mountain Hawk in the 110m hurdles with an under-15 PR of 14.94. On the women's side, senior Ashley hit dominated the 100 meters and 200 meters, winning both with 12.05 and 24.24 respectively. The Bison Outdoor Classic kicks off with the multi-events on Friday, starting with the 100m decathlon at 10am. On Saturday the multis will start the competition at 8.30 am, followed by men's discussion at 12 noon and action on the track from 12.15 pm with the 1500m ladies. The men's javelin is scheduled to conclude the field events at 3 p.m. and the men's 10 km concludes a full day on the track at 10:20 p.m. The final day of competition on Sunday starts at 10:30 am with the women's pole vault and ends at 1:00 pm with the women's javelin throw. The track events run from 9.40am to 7.05pm while the men's 4x400m round off the weekend. Live results are available HERE and the match will be streamed live on FloSports.

