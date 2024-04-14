Sports
The University of Denver men's hockey team wins the national championship against Boston College
The University of Denver men's hockey team won its 10th national championship when it defeated Boston College 2-0 on Saturday.
Denver now has the most national championships after breaking ties with the University of Michigan.
The Pioneers' two crucial goals in the second period put them at +43 goals in the second period. The team was enjoying an eight-game win streak and had not lost a game since March 8, but Boston College was the top seed and had won its last 15 games.
The Denver Pioneers defeated the Boston University Terriers 2-1 in overtime on Thursday to help them to the national championship. The last time the Pioneers won the title was in 2022. This was their 13th title appearance in school history.
Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz scored the two goals that helped the Pioneers earn their victory.
The game took place in St. Paul, Minnesota, so about 150 people were at Denver University's Magness Arena to watch the game from the jumbotron.
“It was a great battle,” Denver head coach David Carle said after the game.
“First to the 10, baby! Let's go,” said Denver goalie Matt Davis, who was emotional after the game.
Denver police congratulated the X team and urged people to avoid the area around the University of Denver as fans celebrate. Several roads were closed Saturday evening, including University Boulevard and Evans Avenue near campus.
Fans poured into the street as officers stood by.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/university-denver-mens-hockey-team-national-championships-boston-college/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
