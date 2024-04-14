Sports
Lady Lion's decision to end the battle on the Bayou
BATON ROUGE, La. The Southeastern Louisiana University beach volleyball team finished day two Saturday afternoon at 1-1 in the Battle on the Bayou to close out the weekend.
Southeastern (12-17, 4-4 SLC) started the day Saturday morning with a 4-1 victory over conference rival New Orleans (11-20, 3-8 SLC) at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The Lady Lions earned their first win of the tournament as pairs three and four claimed a two-set win, helping the team snap a two-match losing streak.
SLU ended day two with a 5-0 loss to No. 9 LSU (20-9). Reigning Couple of the Week Andrea da Silva And Rachel Hartmann struggled to get a spark for the Lady Lions, but was able to force the match into three sets. Southeastern suffered its second sweep of the weekend against its third opponent this season.
Saturday's results:
|Match 1: Southeast 4, New Orleans 1
|SLU
|A
|Winner
|To score
|1
|Andrea da Silva/Rachel Hartmann
|Maria Ozaeta/Bria Garmon
|A
|13-21, 24-26
|2
|Alexis Logarbo/Mia McKinney
|Valerie Vujnovich/Hannah Volpi
|SLU
|21-12, 11-21, 15-13
|3
|Isabella Lockwood/Maddie Shepston
|Nikelle Lander/Ivana de Carvalho
|SLU
|23-21, 21-16
|4
|Makayla Hicks/Erin Angel
|Rita Zecchin/Stephanie González
|SLU
|21-15, 22-20
|5
|Emmaleigh Vincent/Mia Sauers
|Anne Marie Hardouin/Serena Baumgart
|SLU
|21-17, 16-21, 15-12
|Match 2: LSU 5, Southeast 0
|SLU
|LSU
|Winner
|To score
|1
|Andrea da Silva/Rachel Hartmann
|Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank
|LSU
|21-13, 23-21
|2
|Alexis Logarbo/Mia McKinney
|Parker Bracken/Reilly Allred
|LSU
|22-20, 21-11
|3
|Isabella Lockwood/Maddie Shepston
|Aubrey O'Gorman/Ella Larkin
|LSU
|21-14, 21-12
|4
|Makayla Hicks/Erin Angel
|Amber Haynes/Skylar Martin
|LSU
|21-6, 21-8
|5
|Mia Sauers/Emmaleigh Vincent
|Emily Meyer/Yali Ahush
|LSU
|24-22, 21-13
Southeastern will return to action on Thursday to compete in the Southland Conference Beach Volleyball Championship Tournament in Houston, Texas. All games from April 18 to 21 will be played at Third Coast.
DIGGIN' IT CLUB / S-CLUB
Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the Southeastern volleyball program are encouraged to join the Diggin' It Club. Lion volleyball alumni are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is limited to athletics letter winners from the Southeast.
All membership dues and donations to both the Diggin' It Club and the S Club (volleyball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern volleyball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association [email protected] (985) 549-5091 or by visitingwww.LionUp.com.
SOCIAL MEDIA
For more information about Lady Lions Volleyball, follow @LionUpBeach or @JWhiteSLU on Twitter, @LionUpBeach on Instagram, like /SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.
|
Sources
2/ https://lionsports.net/news/2024/4/13/beach-volleyball-lady-lions-split-decision-to-end-battle-on-the-bayou.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lady Lion's decision to end the battle on the Bayou
- Indian actions may not be disrupted by Iran's retaliation unless Israel responds
- Fallout actor Maximus opens up about the secrets of wearing his Brotherhood of Steel power armor
- Disrupting the technology market with innovation and affordability
- What prosecutors must prove in Trump's secret trial
- Deddy Sitorus's 4 points on Jokowi's plan to meet Megawati: cheap political gimmicks to meet the children of the PDIP branch
- Pooja Bhatt reacts to shooting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home: 'Horrible and reprehensible' | Bollywood
- The U.S. Paralympic Committee will gain autonomy and take ownership of regional games from IPC
- Consumer Complaints Tribunal ruling on dress damaged after dry cleaning
- Bolton: Israel's response to Iran attacks should be “much stronger”
- Epicenter of BJP's campaign in South India shifts to Kerala as PM Modi arrives for two-day election tour
- How Novelist Sequoia Nagamatsu Creates Realism in Fantasy Stories