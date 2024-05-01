PM Modi – Kashmir Reader





LATUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Indian government's approach to combating terrorism has seen a sea change from what was followed during the Congress regime.

“During the Congress regime, news headlines showed India handing over another dossier on terrorist activities to Pakistan.

Some of our friends in the media were clapping after sending such a dossier,” Modi said at an election rally in Maharashtra's Latur.

“Today, India no longer sends files. Today, India is killing terrorists on its own turf,” Modi said.

Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc had come up with a “formula” under which the opposition alliance parties would each get the prime minister's post for a year if they came to power.

With such a system, one cannot hope for the good of the country, Modi said. Some people want to do the PM in several installments. They decided to have a prime minister every year,” he said.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “When I talk about 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the Congress prince suffers from fever.”

Addressing a mega public meeting at Madha in Maharashtra's Solapur Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi addressed the Congress saying, “The country has given Congress a chance to rule the country for 60 years. Over these six decades, many countries have made rapid transitions to development and prosperity, while we have lagged behind on several fronts. Congress couldn't even provide water for our farmers to irrigate their fields. When I took office in 2014, about 100 irrigation projects had been stuck in red tape for decades. Among them, 26 projects concerned Maharashtra. Imagine how Congress has betrayed Maharashtra.

Also attacking NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar for his tenure as Union Agriculture Minister under the Congress-led UPA at the Center (2004-2014), PM Modi said declared that the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane had increased under his tenure. mandate.

When the remote-controlled government (a dig at the Congress-led UPA government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) was in power 10 years ago, a powerful leader from Maharashtra (Sharad Pawar) was the agriculture minister. When powerful leaders here ruled from Delhi, the FRP of sugarcane was around Rs 200 per quintal and today, under Modis' tenure, the FRP has gone up to Rs 350 per quintal, he said. -he declares.

Earlier, in February, the central cabinet had approved the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by sugar mills for the 2024-25 season (October-September). With this approval, sugar mills now have to pay FRP of Rs 340/quintal to sugarcane growers on recovery of 10.25 per cent.

PM Modi alleged that the previous Congress governments in Maharashtra had looted funds allocated by the Center to farmers in the state.

In previous years, the Congress (governments) gobbled up the little funds allocated by the central government to the farmers here. However, it is now your son who is sitting in Delhi. We will ensure that every penny from Delhi goes directly to your account, PM Modi said.

Highlighting the role to be played in building a Viksit Bharat (developed India), Prime Minister Modi said, “Your Modi has left no stone unturned to empower women. Thousands of women have joined self-help groups over the past 10 years. Women are increasingly contributing to the continued development of villages. We have created 1 crore women Lakhpati Didis. The country will soon have 3 crore Lakhpati Didis and that is my guarantee! he said. Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

E-mail

To print Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirreader.com/2024/05/01/today-india-doesnt-send-dossiers-kills-terrorists-on-their-own-turf-pm-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos