Stormy Daniels' lawyer, a fine and a warning: Key points from the Trump trial, day nine | Donald Trump trial





Donald Trump was confronted with the details of how the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor, obtained the $130,000 in hush money at the heart of his New York criminal trial, after he was convicted of criminal contempt of a silence order. prohibit attacks on witnesses.

Direct examination of attorney Keith Davidson is expected to continue Thursday when the trial resumes. Here are the key takeaways from day nine of the clash between New York state residents and Donald J. Trump:

1. Access to Hollywood recordings spurred Trump's interest

Prosecutors obtained key testimony from Keith Davidson, the entertainment lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, that the infamous Access Hollywood tape prompted Trump to assert catch-and-kill rights on Daniels' history of an alleged affair with Trump.

Davidson testified that before the tape was released, there was little interest in acquiring the rights to the story. Only afterward did interest from Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen intensify, Davidson said.

The exchange was notable as prosecutors laid the groundwork for their allegation that Trump authorized the hush-hush program to buy Daniels' silence to suppress any negative headlines ahead of the 2016 election.

2. Cohen tried to delay payment until after the election

Davidson also testified that Cohen missed multiple deadlines to wire the $130,000 hush payment, including $120,000 as hush money himself, plus a $10,000 fee for Davidson through mid-October 2016.

Emails submitted as evidence by prosecutors showed that Davidson repeatedly sent Cohen instructions to make a wire transfer, after Cohen gave him excuse after excuse as to why the money was not transferred.

When asked why he thought Cohen delayed payment, Davidson replied: I thought he was trying to send the box back until after the election, suggesting that Cohen's interest in this story was only to protect Trump before the 2016 election.

3. Trump warned he could face prison

Presiding Judge Juan Merchan fined Trump $9,000 for nine violations of a silence order intended to protect trial participants from abuses by the former president, imposing the maximum financial penalty allowed by the New York State Judiciary Law.

Merchan ruled that Trump violated the order in nine out of 10 cases alleged by prosecutors. Merchan ordered Trump to remove offensive posts on his Truth Social platform and campaign website and warned that further violations could result in prison time.

The defendant is hereby put on notice that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances it will impose a term of imprisonment, Merchan wrote in an eight-page order .

Trump could find himself subject to new sanctions as early as Thursday, when the judge is scheduled to hear arguments from Manhattan district attorneys that Trump has violated the silence order multiple times since they submitted their initial list of 10.

But the judge also chastised former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the main target of Trump's attacks, along with Stormy Daniels, and wrote that he could be exempt from the silence order if he continued to deliberately annoy Trump on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/30/trump-trial-key-takeaways The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos