University of Denver men's hockey team ready to celebrate after returning home with national championship trophy: “First one through ten, so we have the belt now”





The University of Denver men's hockey team doesn't like to use the term dynasty, but with ten NCAA national titles, they have cemented their place in college hockey history. The team's leaders found it difficult to describe how they felt less than 24 hours after winning the trophy. The plane carrying the DU hockey team arrives in Denver CBS

“Basically just, you know, no thoughts in your head. Just, you know, everything goes dark, and you just start screaming and grabbing your brothers and hugging them,” said team captain McKade Webster. “It's a great experience.” “It hasn't really sunk in yet, but man, I'm just proud of the guys,” goalie Matt Davis said. Goaltender Matt Davis holds the NCAA National Championship trophy CBS

In a match that will forever remain special for them, the play of their goalkeeper stood out. “Matty Davis, that's how we won. That's how we won the tournament. It was unbelievable for us. Yeah, so Matty Davis… national championship,” McKade said. Team Captain McKade Webster CBS

“The save that Matty Davis clearly made on Ryan Leonard is probably the key moment. The goals… I think all those big moments in games stand out, but I'm sure it's all very special because we have time to talk about it to think,” he said. head coach David Carle. The team made history, becoming the first program to win 10 national titles. The most in college hockey history, but they say they're not satisfied. “First one out of 10, so we have the belt now,” McKade said. “Now we're chasing our own record, so that will always be fun,” Carle said. Head coach David Carle CBS

To the fans who have been there for them all season, they say, “thank you.” “We appreciate them all. I mean, everything they do for us is incredible,” Davis said. The University of Denver says it is planning a party Monday night. More from CBS News Michael Abeyta Michael Abeyta is a general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or view his biography and send him an email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/university-denver-mens-hockey-team-returns-home-ready-celebrate-national-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos