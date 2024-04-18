TE Chamon Metayer, two other CU Buffs enter the transfer portal – BuffZone





After practice on Tuesday, Colorado tight ends coach Bret Bartolone was asked if he expected any turnover in his room that morning as the transfer portal opened. You never know, Bartolone said. I don't expect one, but if that were the case, it would be the next guy always looking to upgrade the roster and elevate the tight end room for the University of Colorado. A day later, the upper part of the Bartolones room decided to continue. Chamon Metayer, who transferred to CU from Cincinnati in January, put his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday. He was expected to be the leader of a new-look tight end for the Buffaloes. Also on Wednesday, outside linebacker Khairi Manns and safety Vito Tisdale added their names to the transfer portal after each spending one season in Boulder. The 15-day spring transfer portal for students opened Tuesday and runs through April 30. CU has had 13 players officially enter the portal since Tuesday, none more surprising than Metayer. Metayer had just 10 practices with the Buffs, including Tuesday. After that training, he was interviewed by CU's Mark Johnson for the program's social media channels. That interview has now been deleted. Bartolone said of Metayer on Tuesday: Right now with Chamon, we talk every day about developing consistency. Some days are better than others. Right now, every facet of his game is great. He just needs to be more consistent catching the ball down the field and making contested catches, and that's generally as a group now. But he shows up, he works. We now need to develop more consistency. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Metayer, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, caught 23 passes last year in Cincinnati. His departure leaves CU with just three tight ends, including Louis Passarello, who is still recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for all of 2022. Converted defenders Morgan Pearson and Savell Smalls are also participating. Manns, who has one season of eligibility remaining, played in 11 games last season, including a start in the season opener at TCU. He finished the season with nine tackles and one sack. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Manns spent four seasons at Maine before transferring to CU last year. He had 108 tackles and 8.5 sacks during his time with the Black Bears. Tisdale appeared in three games last season and played just three defensive snaps. He didn't keep any statistics. Tisdale was a 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior with two years of eligibility remaining. Last year, Tisdale transferred from Kentucky to CU. He was with the Wildcats for three seasons and was released from the team in March 2023. Tisdale recorded 41 tackles in 19 games with the Wildcats and missed the entire 2022 season with an injury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buffzone.com/2024/04/17/football-te-chamon-metayer-two-other-cu-buffs-enter-transfer-portal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos