Flywire named title sponsor for the Major League Table Tennis Championship Weekend at Loyola University's Gentile Arena

PRINCETON, NJ, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is pleased to announce Flywire (Nasdaq: RESILIENCE) as title sponsor for the upcoming championship weekend, which will take place on Loyola University Enter Gentile Arena Chicago, Illon April 27-28, 2024.