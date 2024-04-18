Flywire named title sponsor for the Major League Table Tennis Championship Weekend at Loyola University's Gentile Arena





PRINCETON, NJ, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is pleased to announce Flywire (Nasdaq: RESILIENCE) as title sponsor for the upcoming championship weekend, which will take place on Loyola University Enter Gentile Arena Chicago, Illon April 27-28, 2024. Major League Table Tennis is pleased to announce Flywire as title sponsor for the championship weekend in Chicago. Post this

Jiwei Xia (right) of the Portland Paddlers returns a serve from Olajide Omotayo of the Seattle Spinners during the Week 9 MLTT event in Portland, OR. Photo by Jesse Levi Hummel of Throvv.

MLTT is the first professional table tennis league in America and concludes its successful first season with what should be an exciting conclusion on the shores of More Michigan. Four teams (Carolina Gold RushPrinceton Revolution, Bay Area Blasters, Texas Smash), led by world-class players, will compete for the first-ever MLTT Cup. Flywire, a global payments and software company, has partnered with MLTT to support and increase excitement around this first-of-its-kind event. Their commitment as a primary sponsor underlines their belief in the future of the competition and the growth of the sport. “We are proud to support MLTT's first championship weekend and help provide a platform for one of the fastest growing sports in the country,” said Sara King, VP Corporate Marketing & Brand, Flywire. “We look forward to an exciting weekend with athletes from all over the world competing at the highest level.” “We are thrilled to have Flywire on board as our primary sponsor for the MLTT Championship Weekend,” said Flint Lane, CEO and Commissioner of MLTT. “Their support will help us take this event to the next level and create an exceptional experience for everyone involved. We look forward to showcasing the excitement of table tennis in Chicago.” The MLTT Championship includes two days of action, culminating in the crowning of the 2024 MLTT Champion. Fans can expect exciting matches, special guest appearances and opportunities to play table tennis and meet the stars of the competition in the fan zone. For more information about Major League Table Tennis and the upcoming playoffs and championship event, or to purchase tickets, visit www.mltt.com. For more updates, schedules, behind-the-scenes content and information about MLTT players, teams and coaches, follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and YouTube . About Major League Table Tennis (MLTT): Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast Flint Lane. The league is the first in America, features world-class players from more than 40 countries and strives to grow the sport. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee. About Flywire:

Flywire is a global payments and software company. We combine our own global payments network, a next-gen payments platform and industry-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply integrate into existing A/R workflows for its customers in the education, healthcare and travel verticals, as well as key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports more than 3,800 customers with various payment methods in more than 140 currencies in 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with worldwide offices. For more information visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire X , LinkedIn And Facebook . MLTT Contact:

Max Thompson

Major League table tennis E-mail: [email protected] Flywire contact person:

Sara King

Fly wire E-mail: [email protected] Note to editors: Photos and additional information are available upon request. SOURCE Major League Table Tennis

