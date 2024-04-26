Charlie Woods shoots 81 during US Open local qualifying





By: Jessica Marksbury April 25, 2024

Charlie Woods during a Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier earlier this year.

Getty Images

Charlie Woods fell short in his first attempt to join his famous father at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst.

The 15-year-old shot a nine-over 81 Thursday during local U.S. Open qualifying at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., one of 13 local qualifying sites in the State.

Charlie's round included three double bogeys, four bogeys and one birdie. The score of 81 left Charlie T61 out of 74 players. (Three additional players WDed and five more DNF.) The top five players, with scores ranging from medalist to three-under par, earned a spot in the US Open final qualifiers, which begin Monday, May 20.

This is the second time Charlie has attempted to qualify for an individual event in which he could potentially compete alongside his father. In February, Charlie attempted to qualify for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic, but recorded a 16-over-par round of 86, failing to qualify during an 18-hole pre-qualifying at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. would have been spoiled by the unruly behavior of spectators on site.

Fans have been interested in Charlie's game since he made his televised golf debut alongside his father at the 2020 PNC Championship at age 11. He has now teamed up with his father four times in this event. Earlier this year, Charlie's high school team won its state championship.

If Charlie hopes to follow in his father's footsteps, he still has time. Tiger was 16 when he played his first PGA Tour event at Riviera in 1992.

You can view the full list of US Open eligible venues here.

As a four-year member of Columbia's inaugural class of varsity golfers, Jessica can outplay everyone on the masthead.

