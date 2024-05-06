Google Pixel 9 case leak shows three models available





Google Pixel 8 launched on October 4, 2023, so we expect Google Pixel 9 to arrive on or around that date this year, but the first Pixel has already arrived about five months before that. . 9 items.

This comes from accessory maker Thinborne and the team at Android Central, suggesting that the design and dimensions of the Google Pixel 9 have been confirmed as far as the supply chain and industry partners are concerned.

According to the Thinborne case listing, there are three models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This is consistent with previous rumors. As you might expect from its name, the XL model is obviously the largest of the three models.

We've seen some leaked photos of the Pixel 9 before, and these cases match those images. The Pixel 9 is expected to be slightly flatter than the Pixel 8, with the rear camera module more like an island than a bar.

previous rumors

Leaked images of Pixel 9 have already been seen (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

As always with leaks and rumors, it's important to remember that nothing is certain until it's official. However, seeing a number of leaks pointing in the same direction means we're pretty confident about what the Pixel 9 will be like.

Another rumor we heard earlier suggests that the standard Pixel 9 will be getting an additional camera on the back this year. The telephoto camera should improve the optical zoom capabilities of the most affordable phone in the flagship series.

There's also talk that the Tensor G4 chipset expected to power Pixel 9 smartphones will not only improve performance but also battery life. Satellite messaging support is predicted for these upcoming devices as well.

I'm sure there will be more rumors and leaks between now and October, but in the meantime, Google I/O 2024 starts on May 14th. We should hear more about Android 15 at the event, and perhaps Google Pixel 8a will be released.

