



WALNUT, California. Arizona Track & Field competed in their second day of competition on Friday at the Mt. SAC Relays. It was a full day for the team in both track and field events, highlighted by two top-three finishes: Michael Ogbeiwi in the shot put and Russo falls in the 800m. TOP THREE FINISHES

Michael Ogbeiwi Third, men's collegiate shot put, 58-11.5 (17.97 m)

Russo falls Third, collegiate men's 800m, 1:50.19 FIELD HIGHLIGHTS

Michael Ogbeiwi posted a huge personal best in the men's collegiate shot put of 58-11.5 (17.97 m), surpassing his previous best by more than 1.20 meters. He placed third overall in the competition. Hala'ufia himself also finished ninth in the event. In the women's collegiate shot put, Lauryn Love finished sixth overall with a throw of 48-6.25 (14.79m). Pierce LaCoste finished fifth overall in the men's collegiate long jump with a jump of 25-5.25 (7.75 m). Lord Jonathan Sims also came 11th with a score of 23-11.75 (7.31m). In the women's collegiate long jump Taylen Wise finished in eighth place with a jump of 10-6.75 (5.96m). Hala'ufia himself won his section of the men's collegiate discus with a personal best of 179-2 (54.62 m). He has set a personal record in all four discus competitions he has competed in this outdoor season. In the women's collegiate high jump Paris Mikinski tied for fifth place in the overall standings after overcoming a height of 5-7.75 (1.72 m). Olivia Dillon reached a height of 12-11.5 (3.95 m) in the women's collegiate pole vault. FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS

Russo falls posted a top-three finish in the men's collegiate 800 meters. He finished third overall with a personal best of 1:50.19. Freshmen Keilee Hall finished fifth overall in the women's collegiate 400 meter hurdles with a time of 59.23. Fellow freshmen Cecelia Bos ran a personal best of 1:01.10. In addition, senior Xahria Santiago made her season debut in the event. In the men's collegiate 400 meter hurdles, Yan Vazquez finished seventh with a time of 51.99. In the men's elite 5000m invitational, Ian Sanchez Lopez clocked a season best time of 13:57.59 to finish sixth overall. To start the day on the court for the Wildcats, Zacharias Extine clocked a time of 14.23 to place seventh overall in the men's collegiate 110-meter hurdles. In the women's collegiate 200 meters McKenna Watson ran a time of 23.70, which is right near her personal best in the event. She finished eighth overall. Presley money (24.59) and Ryan's son (24.71) also clocked personal best times during the event. In the men's collegiate 200 meters, Zacharias Extine posted a PR time. In the men's elite 1500m invitational, Cooper Quigley ran a time of 3:47.78 and finished ninth. In the collegiate men's 1500m, freshmen Michael Urbansky clocked a personal best and finished in sixth place overall. In the collegiate women's 100 meters, freshmen Jade Brown clocked a time of 11.57 and finished 10th overall. McKenna Watson He also recorded a time of 11.63 during the event. In the collegiate men's 100 meters, James Onanubosi ran a time of 10.44 (+3.7) and finished 11th. Camila Aguilar-Perez was the top finisher for the Wildcats in the women's collegiate 400 meters, with a time of 54.56. NEXT ONE The Mt. SAC Relays conclude Saturday at Hilmer Lodge Stadium. The final day of competition begins at 9:00 AM MST. FOLLOW THE WILDCATS! Fans can stay up to date with the latest in Arizona Cross Country and Track & Field by following us on Facebook (ArizonaTrack), X (@ArizonaTrack), Instagram (@arizonatrack) and YouTube (@arizonawildcatstrack).

