Penticton female hockey duo ready to represent BC on the national stage





Calleja Misson and Amy Polvere are the only local products playing at the 2024 Esso Cup

When the hockey season started in September, Calleja Misson and Amy Polvere knew there was a chance they could soon represent their hometown of Penticton on the national stage. However, they first had the tall order of leading the U18 AAA Thompson-Okanagan Lakers to a BC provincial championship before they could help the team solidify its spot in Canada's prestigious Esso Cup. And yet, even as the only two players from Penticton on a team that draws athletes from Kamloops to Osoyoos and even Trail here, they are poised to shine on the national platform. On Sunday, April 21, Misson and Polvere will be in Vernon for the 2024 Esso Cup, which will feature five regional champions from across the country. While Misson is a Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret, Polvere is in Grade 9 at Penticton Secondary and is one of the Lakers' youngest players. The two local stars will lead Thompson-Okanagan this weekend in Vernon when they open the tournament against Nova Scotia's Northern Selects. Although the team will host the 2024 Esso Cup, it took a three-match win over Fraser Valley Rush in March to cement its spot at the top of the province. The Lakers will therefore be the only BC team in the tournament. With Misson and Polvere being the only players from Penticton on the team, one parent told Western News it has been a long journey for the duo to get to this point. Driving to Vernon and Kelowna three times a week for training and hitting the winter roads of British Columbia for competitions in the Lower Mainland are just some of the reasons for this, Cynthia Misson said. They are definitely excited to play in a national tournament, she said, adding that the duo had already helped the Lakers win the Female World Sport School Tournament in Winnipeg in January. The girls have bonded and are there for each other. The parents are ready to support them and were just super proud of all the girls. Esso Cup games are played at Kal Tire Place, where the BCHL's Vernon Vipers also play. The gold and bronze medal competitions will take place on April 27. The Lakers are led by general manager Kevin Bathurst and head coach Ed Patterson. READ MORE: Here's what's happening in Penticton this weekend

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saobserver.net/sports/penticton-female-hockey-duo-ready-to-represent-bc-on-national-stage-7347773 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos