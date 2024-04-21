Arch Manning stars in the Texas spring game with a 75-yard TD pass





AUSTIN, Texas Texas redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning was the star of the Longhorns' annual Orange and White spring game, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. Manning's performance included a 75-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore on Manning's first play from scrimmage and a strong display of accuracy, as he completed his first 10 passes. Manning completed 19 of 26 passes, with at least four of his incompletions hitting the intended receiver's hands. He got most of the action with the first-team offense, as starting quarterback Quinn Ewers played only two series, per coach Steve Sarkisian's plan. Sarkisian said after the game that he wanted Manning and true freshman Trey Owens to get as much work as possible because he knows what he has in Ewers, who confirmed Sarkisian as the starter before spring training started. I know what Quinns is about, Sarkisian said Saturday. Quinns had a great spring. GO DEEPER What does Arch Manning's spring game performance mean for Texas? Ewers did not spark a scoring drive in his two series, and one of them ended in a turnover when edge rusher Ethan Burke hit a pass at the line of scrimmage, and defensive tackle Alfred Collins returned it for a touchdown. Ewers, who led the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and the 2023 College Football Playoff, is entering his third year as the Longhorns starter. Saturday marked the most extensive playing time Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and son of Cooper, has seen in a public setting since signing with the Longhorns. He played in just two games last season, going 2-for-5 in a 57-7 victory over Texas Tech in November, then charging in on the final possession to run the clock in the Longhorns' Big 12 Championship Game victory at Oklahoma State. . Even in the Longhorns' spring game last season, Manning saw fewer snaps as the third quarterback, finishing 5-for-13 for 30 yards. “I wish Arch could just go play football,” Sarkisian said. He hasn't really played in a year. Hello end zone@ArchManning @DeandreMooreJr pic.twitter.com/wSMLKzuVXz Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 20, 2024 Manning enters 2024 as the clear No. 2 quarterback behind Ewers after Texas 2023 backup Maalik Murphy transferred to Duke in December. Owens threw three touchdown passes for the Dutch. (Photo: Sara Diggins/USA Today)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/5431494/2024/04/20/arch-manning-texas-spring-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos