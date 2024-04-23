Bad omen or good? 89 percent of hockey commentators chose the Edmonton Oilers over the Los Angeles Kings





Article content This comes from Russell Morgan of the Hockey Royalty podcast, counting the predictions of hockey commentators from ESPN and Sportsnet, with 23 out of 26 saying the Edmonton Oilers will beat the Los Angeles Kings.

Article content My opinion 1. Maybe it's a good omen. Perhaps this kind of assessment is also completely down-to-earth and rational. But it's also rational to suggest that no one can predict the future, so I find this kind of sweeping judgment from the hockey experts somewhat troubling. I say that even when I picked the Oilers in five games.

Article content 2. This outpouring of positivity about Edmonton's chances doesn't even include former Oilers ace Ryan Whitney's glowing review (and he really was a great player before his ankle reduced his agility to KHL levels) from the Spittin Chiclets podcast. “I'm very confident,” Whitney said of the Oilers' chances against Los Angeles. We were talking about the best team in the National Hockey League since November. The path worked perfectly. We were able to make it to LA (in the first round instead of Vegas). We own LA Seven games two years ago. Six games last year. I got them in five games this year, and then went ahead and fucking bash whoever wins that Vancouver-Nashville series. I'll tell you that now. LA will be a tougher series than the next round. That's the fact. But LA, like I said, we own them. Whitney insisted he wasn't overlooking LA, but that he had the Oilers because of the team's star power, Edmonton's exceptional power play and Edmonton landing veteran winner Corey Perry. This team is so damn good and there are so many people right now who think they will never win. And their time is now. They are better than last year. That goes for LA too. I give them credit. LA is a better team than last year. But Edmonton has reached a new level. (Coach Kris) Knoblauch came in, they figured out how to play defense, they put a system in place, their star players are willing to sacrifice themselves to play defense, a little more defensive style of hockey, and when you have Connor McDavid everything is possible.

Article content This is the year in Edmonton. This is the absolute season. Whitney then raved about Cup fever on the streets of Edmonton: the madness outside the arena. F#ckin Jasper (Ave.). We have Whyte Ave. It's all these different areas in Edmonton where pints are crushed, their jerseys are worn, Joey Moss is honored and the national anthem is sung. It's the f#ckin Cup coming back to Edmonton, guys. And you all think I'm crazy. I know you are. I don't think you're crazy, said co-host Paul Bissonnette. I love Whitney's special brand of weirdness. That kind of enthusiasm and courage will take you far in life. I've felt a similar frenzy and certainty about the Oilers' chances in recent playoff seasons. But I'm in the show-me phase with these Oilers. They need to demonstrate a level of defensive discipline, maturity and hockey IQ in these playoffs that they still haven't achieved consistently in previous playoffs. They can do that, they can win the cup, but they can also beat themselves. They are the only team that can do this, but they can easily beat themselves. 3. Like I said, I'm worried. Big time. In the four games against the Kings this year, Edmonton won three and lost one, but the games were close, with Edmonton allowing 46 Class A shots in the series, compared to 47 for the Kings. Also in the regular competition, both teams were only a few points apart. Yes, Edmonton has the edge in almost every aspect of the game, and it seems other hockey observers see the same thing. But hockey often comes down to goaltending and puck luck, momentum and referee decisions. In a series with two teams where one has an equally slim lead, anything can happen, including the Kings beating the Oilers.

Share this article in your social network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/sports/hockey/nhl/cult-of-hockey/bad-omen-or-good-89-per-cent-of-hockey-commentators-picked-edmonton-oilers-over-los-angeles-kings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos